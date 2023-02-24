Chang misses out: The Birmingham City XI that Eustace should field v Luton on Saturday

Birmingham City will be desperate to secure a positive result in the Championship this weekend when they host Luton Town at St Andrew’s.

The Blues have experienced an extremely concerning dip in form since the turn of the year as they have lost six of their last eight league games.

As a result of their failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level, the Blues have slipped to 19th in the Championship standings.

If the Blues are unable to step up to the mark in the coming weeks, they could potentially be dragged into a relegation battle by the likes of Huddersfield Town and Blackpool.

Having witnessed his team’s defeat to Norwich City earlier this week, it would not be at all surprising if head coach John Eustace opts to make some alterations to his side tomorrow.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Birmingham could line up against Luton…

Given that Eustace has utilised the 4-4-2 formation in three of the club’s last four league games, he may opt to stick with an iteration of this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy has yet to miss a league game this season and is expected to keep his place in the side on Saturday.

While Auston Trusty will also be handed a start by Eustace, he could be moved to the left-back position in order for Harlee Dean to return to the team in the heart of defence.

This will mean that Emmanuel Longelo will be forced to watch on from the substitutes bench.

Dean will be accompanied at centre-back by Kevin Long who has made five appearances for the Blues since joining the club earlier this year.

Maxime Colin meanwhile is set to feature in the right-back position.

Alfie Chang is likely to miss out on a place in the side due to the presence of Hannibal Mejbri who has been deployed in central-midfield on numerous occasions this season by Eustace and could be tasked with playing in this role again on Saturday.

Mejbri is expected to feature alongside Juninho Bacuna while Tahith Chong and George Hall will play in the wide positions.

With Chang dropping out of the side, there will be room for Lukas Jutkiewicz to play in a two-striker formation alongside Scott Hogan.

Hogan has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions during the current term and will be determined to add to his goal tally this weekend.

