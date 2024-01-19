Highlights

  • Che Adams is likely to stay at Southampton beyond the January transfer window, despite his contract expiring in the summer.
  • Adams' contract situation has created speculation about his future.
  • Wolves are one team that have recently taken an interest.

It appears likely that Che Adams will remain at Southampton beyond the end of the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Scotland international's contract at St Mary's expires in the summer and this has created plenty of speculation about his future.

He may not have scored too regularly this term - but the 27-year-old's contract situation has probably played a part in the interest in him.

The former Birmingham City man also has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League - but it's unclear whether he will be in the top flight next season - though it seems likely regardless of whether he remains at St Mary's or not.

At this point, he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension, with the offer of a vice-captaincy role being included in the contract offer.

Adams doesn't know which league his team will be competing in next season though - and with this in mind - it's perhaps no surprise that he hasn't committed his future to the Saints at this point despite the fact he's a key part of Russell Martin's plans.

Adam Armstrong has even been shoehorned into the team as a winger to allow Adams to start, and the latter has repaid Martin's faith at times, scoring regularly at the start of the season and also getting into a rhythm in the past month.

Adding to his tally for the season by registering a goal against Sheffield Wednesday, he will be desperate to score again against Coventry City.

Latest update on Che Adams' Southampton future

It may come as a surprise to some that Adams is still at the club, not just because of Wolverhampton Wanderers' reported interest, but also because the club were open to letting key players go in the summer.

Wolves are currently playing at the top level - and Molineux may be an attractive destination for the Scotsman.

Adams could have joined the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse in departing the club, but a move didn't materialise in the end despite him being heavily linked with a switch to Everton.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures

Player Name

Signed For

Loan/Permanent

Romeo Lavia

Chelsea

Permanent (fee involved)

Tino Livramento

Newcastle United

Permanent (fee involved)

James Ward-Prowse

West Ham United

Permanent (fee involved)

Nathan Tella

Bayer Leverkusen

Permanent (fee involved)

Mohammed Salisu

Monaco

Permanent (fee involved)

Moussa Djenepo

Standard Leige

Permanent (fee involved)

Mislav Orsic

Trabzonspor

Permanent (fee involved)

Armel Bella-Kotchap

PSV

Loan

Duje Caleta-Car

Lyon

Loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi

FC Copenhagen

Permanent

Ibrahima Diallo

Al-Duhail SC

Permanent

Dan Nlundulu

Bolton Wanderers

Permanent

Romain Perraud

OGC Nice

Loan

Lyanco

Al-Gharafa SC

Loan

Mateusz Lis

Goztepe

Loan

Theo Walcott

Retired

-

Willy Caballero

Retired

-

Paul Onuachu

Trabzonspor

Loan

And it doesn't look as though a move will happen in January either.

Crook believes Adams is likely to remain at St Mary's.

This latest Che Adams update is a boost for Russell Martin

Russell Martin

Keeping Adams is a real boost for Martin, who isn't guaranteed to be able to bring in an adequate replacement if the Scotland international leaves.

There are other good strikes at the club, including Armstrong and Sekou Mara, but retaining stability by keeping the squad together is a must.

And the Saints wouldn't generate much for Adams this month anyway, with his contract situation in mind.

In the club's quest for promotion, they need to retain their key players and even though Adams hasn't scored consistently throughout the season, he could be a vital asset to have.

And there's even a chance he could sign a contract extension at some point, so retaining the 27-year-old probably isn't a bad idea.