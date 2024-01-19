Highlights Che Adams is likely to stay at Southampton beyond the January transfer window, despite his contract expiring in the summer.

Adams' contract situation has created speculation about his future.

Wolves are one team that have recently taken an interest.

It appears likely that Che Adams will remain at Southampton beyond the end of the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Scotland international's contract at St Mary's expires in the summer and this has created plenty of speculation about his future.

He may not have scored too regularly this term - but the 27-year-old's contract situation has probably played a part in the interest in him.

The former Birmingham City man also has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League - but it's unclear whether he will be in the top flight next season - though it seems likely regardless of whether he remains at St Mary's or not.

At this point, he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension, with the offer of a vice-captaincy role being included in the contract offer.

Adams doesn't know which league his team will be competing in next season though - and with this in mind - it's perhaps no surprise that he hasn't committed his future to the Saints at this point despite the fact he's a key part of Russell Martin's plans.

Adam Armstrong has even been shoehorned into the team as a winger to allow Adams to start, and the latter has repaid Martin's faith at times, scoring regularly at the start of the season and also getting into a rhythm in the past month.

Adding to his tally for the season by registering a goal against Sheffield Wednesday, he will be desperate to score again against Coventry City.

It may come as a surprise to some that Adams is still at the club, not just because of Wolverhampton Wanderers' reported interest, but also because the club were open to letting key players go in the summer.

Wolves are currently playing at the top level - and Molineux may be an attractive destination for the Scotsman.

Adams could have joined the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse in departing the club, but a move didn't materialise in the end despite him being heavily linked with a switch to Everton.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

And it doesn't look as though a move will happen in January either.

Crook believes Adams is likely to remain at St Mary's.

Keeping Adams is a real boost for Martin, who isn't guaranteed to be able to bring in an adequate replacement if the Scotland international leaves.

There are other good strikes at the club, including Armstrong and Sekou Mara, but retaining stability by keeping the squad together is a must.

And the Saints wouldn't generate much for Adams this month anyway, with his contract situation in mind.

In the club's quest for promotion, they need to retain their key players and even though Adams hasn't scored consistently throughout the season, he could be a vital asset to have.

And there's even a chance he could sign a contract extension at some point, so retaining the 27-year-old probably isn't a bad idea.