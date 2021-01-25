Chances of Vladimir Ivic becoming Sheffield Wednesday boss become clearer

Vladimir Ivic has turned down the chance to become the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday, as per The Sun on Sunday (24/01, page 59).

Ivic is without a job after being sacked by Watford last month, after spending only four months in charge of the Hornets.

The 43-year-old had Watford fighting for promotion, but after losing ground on the automatic promotion places, he was replaced by Xisco last month.

Ivic has since been linked with a quick return to English football, with Sheffield Wednesday reportedly eyeing the Serbian as a potential replacement for Tony Pulis.

The Sun, though, have reported that Ivic isn’t keen on an immediate return to England, and has turned down the chance to become Wednesday’s new boss.

It looks increasingly likely that Neil Thompson, who has been in interim charge since Pulis’ sacking, will remain in charge for the rest of the season.

The Verdict

You can’t really blame Ivic to be honest.

His spell at Watford wasn’t the best at all. He had the players to really challenge for the title, but that wasn’t the case and he failed to get them properly firing.

The Championship is a tough nut to crack, and for me, there are better options out there than Ivic, who didn’t seem to have the greatest of relationship with his players.

Thompson would be a much better choice, as he looks to have an excellent relationship with the players and he has done well thus far.