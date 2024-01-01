Highlights Burnley have reportedly decided not to let Manuel Benson join Southampton.

The Saints are interested in a loan deal for the winger.

Russell Martin's side's interest in Benson is justified for several reasons.

Burnley will not let Manuel Benson leave to join Southampton this month, according to this morning's report from the Burnley Express.

The 26-year-old was a key cog in Vincent Kompany's Clarets machine last season, registering 14 goals and four assists in 37 competitive appearances last term.

Scoring some screamers for the Lancashire side and proving to be a real threat out on the wing last term, he played a massive part in guiding his current team back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Plenty of key players including Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet departed Turf Moor last year, but the arrival of Benson and others definitely compensated for that and he's a key reason why they are now a top-tier outfit.

Unfortunately for him, Kompany hasn't had much faith in the Belgian this term, with the winger arguably being a key victim of the Clarets' busy summer window that saw plenty of players arrive.

Making just five appearances in all competitions this season and spending much of the campaign out of the matchday squad altogether, the Belgian may be keen to seek a move away from Turf Moor so he can secure more game time elsewhere.

Southampton's interest in Manuel Benson and Burnley's stance

Multiple outlets, including the BBC, have reported that the Saints are interested in a move for Benson.

The BBC believe they are keen to strike a loan deal for the 26-year-old, who could cost a hefty amount to bring in permanently if they decide to try and lure him to St Mary's for the long term.

Considering the south-coast side generated a huge amount from player sales though, both a loan and a permanent deal could potentially be options for Russell Martin's side.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

But it doesn't look as though they will be able to get a deal over the line.

According to the Burnley Express, there is "no chance" of Benson moving to St Mary's this month.

This is despite the fact he has only made five appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Southampton's interest in Manuel Benson is justified

Considering they are likely to see Ross Stewart remain on the sidelines for the remainder of the season, recruiting a player who can provide them with an extra threat in the final third makes sense.

He could end up being a good permanent addition too - and they could potentially afford to buy him at some point considering they sold the likes of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, Nathan Tella and James Ward-Prowse during the previous window.

After losing Nathan Tella, having a similar attacking wide threat like Benson could help them maintain their brilliant form as they look to overtake Ipswich Town.

Benson may relish the opportunity to chase promotion again.

And the Burnley promotion on his CV could have benefitted the Saints, so the latter's interest in him is justified.