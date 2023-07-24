Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to sign Achraf Lazaar at this stage, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The 31-year-old had been linked with a move to Hillsborough, with the left-back a free agent once again following his departure from Serie C outfit Novara.

Since his move to Newcastle United in 2016, the Morocco international hasn't had the most successful career, rarely playing for the Magpies and going out on loan to three teams including the Owls during his time at St James' Park.

Finally departing in 2021, he then joined Watford for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign but failed to do enough there to earn himself another deal.

Spells at Portimonense and Novara have followed - but he hasn't exactly excelled at either club and made just seven competitive appearances for the latter during his spell there.

The Sheffield Star has reported that Lazaar's name has been put to officials at Hillsborough, potentially because he spent time there before.

On a free transfer and with the Owls in desperate need of more players, he could have been a good addition.

But a deal is reportedly unlikely at this point.

Although his last spell with an English club came at Vicarage Road, he was given a chance to shine at then-Championship side Reading on trial shortly after his departure from the Hertfordshire side during the summer of 2021.

The Royals were in desperate need of a left-back at that point with Omar Richards completing a move to Bayern Munich - but the 31-year-old didn't do anywhere near enough to impress Veljko Paunovic and earn himself a contract.

Although it was only pre-season, he looked well off the pace and defended poorly, despite showing some promise going forward.

The Berkshire outfit would go on to struggle during the 2021/22 campaign, but went on to secure survival with Baba Rahman spending much of that season as the club's starting left-back after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Should Sheffield Wednesday pursue a move for Achraf Lazaar?

Considering his lack of playing time and the fact he's recently been playing in the Italian third tier, the Owls are right not to pursue this move.

Although they could benefit from having another option at left-back following the departure of Jaden Brown, they shouldn't just look to bring anyone in without knowing whether they are able to cope with the demands of the Championship.

You feel Reece James is potentially likely to be Xisco's starting option at left-back but if he gets injured, Lazaar may need to step in if he joins and on paper, he wouldn't be a great addition.

Although he has previously spent time at Hillsborough, there are much better options out there and some of those may be in the free agent market.

Scott Malone is one potential option following his departure from Millwall - and he may jump at the chance to join the Owls if an offer is made because he still hasn't found a club yet with only a week or two to go until the start of the season.