Sheffield United are reportedly unlikely to reunite with Las Palmas striker Oli McBurnie during the January transfer window.

That is according to the Sheffield Star, who have revealed that the Spanish side are unlikely to let the player leave during this window, during what is a very important season for them.

The Blades, meanwhile, are aiming to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and have a couple of strikers on their radar at this stage.

Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane in recent times and so has McBurnie.

Alan Nixon first reported the news that the Blades had reignited their interest in the Scotsman, who only left the South Yorkshire side last summer following their relegation.

Chris Wilder may have the likes of Kieffer Moore, Tyrese Campbell, and Rhian Brewster available when all three are fit, but the latter has spent a decent chunk of his time at the club on the sidelines with injury issues, and it looks as though they will recruit another option in the striker department.

Las Palmas unlikely to sanction Oli McBurnie move to Sheffield United

McBurnie's team, who are based in Gran Canaria, are hoping to keep themselves in La Liga again after being able to stay up at the end of last season.

Only promoted in 2023, Las Palmas are still attempting to establish themselves as a solid top-tier Spanish outfit, and they recruited some talented players during the summer to help them in this quest.

Jasper Cillessen and Adnan Januzaj joined, along with Fabio Silva, who made the loan switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

McBurnie hasn't been the most prolific figure this term, but Las Palmas aren't likely to let him leave during this window, according to the Sheffield Star.

The same outlet, however, added that talks had taken place for the forward.

Oli McBurnie's 2024/25 campaign at Sheffield United (All competitions) Appearances 16 Goals 2 Assists 3 (As of January 3rd, 2025)

The Spanish side's stance may also come as a blow to Burnley and Blackburn Rovers, who have also been linked with a move for the player.

Sheffield United should turn their attention elsewhere

The Blades need to focus on targets they can probably get over the line.

It looks as though McBurnie won't be sold and that's understandable, considering he has only been with his current side since the summer.

The forward has also admitted that he has liked being away from the limelight.

He would be thrust straight back into it if he re-joined the Blades, considering United are firmly in the promotion mix.

With all of this in mind, it probably wouldn't be beneficial for a reunion to be sealed at this point.