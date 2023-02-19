Chances of Rangers securing summer transfer deal for QPR star revealed as Scottish side’s stance emerges

Rangers are likely to be priced out of a move for Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Michael Beale previously worked with Dykes at Loftus Road before the former’s switch to Ibrox, with the latter playing a part in the West London outfit’s strong start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Already moving for Todd Cantwell and bidding multiple times for Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker in January, Beale has been keen to raid the EFL market and could do so once more when the summer window opens by making an approach for his former forward.

However, Football Insider believes the Scotland international isn’t at the top of the Gers’ priority list at this stage, though he’s definitely someone Beale and his coaching staff admire.

And the chances of this deal materialising have been dampened further by QPR’s stance on the 27-year-old, with the English outfit keen to keep hold of him despite the fact his contract runs out in less than 18 months.

The striker is now back in training after being hospitalised – and could potentially be at Neil Critchley’s disposal shortly with his presence likely to be needed. Critchley’s side have won just one game under the ex-Blackpool manager’s stewardship.

The Verdict:

Scoring six goals in 28 league appearances this term, he hasn’t been hugely prolific in front of goal and has even been criticised by some QPR supporters on social media this season.

However, he’s a player that Beale already knows and with his contract expiring in 2024, you feel the Gers will be able to get him for a lower fee than they would have been able to during the past couple of windows.

They aren’t exactly stacked with options in the forward department though and that’s one reason why the London-based outfit may be keen to retain him and build this department instead of taking away an option.

Jamal Lowe is set to return to AFC Bournemouth in the summer and they could be priced out of a permanent move for him if he does well at Loftus Road between now and the end of the season.

That just reinforces that the forward department is one that desperately needs looking at during the summer window – because a failure to address this issue could be costly for them next term.