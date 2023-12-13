Highlights Union Berlin are unlikely to make Brenden Aaronson's loan move permanent due to his poor performances and the club's struggles.

Aaronson joined the Bundesliga club in the summer, following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League.

The midfielder also struggled at Elland Road last season, after signing from RB Salzburg for almost £25million.

It is currently unthinkable that Union Berlin will make Brenden Aaronson's loan move from Leeds United permanent.

That's according to a report from German outlet SportBild, via Sport Witness, who say a combination of the midfielder's performances and Union's struggles this season, mean a long-term deal will not be happening.

Aaronson struggled for form at Leeds last season

It is little more than a year since Aaronson first joined Leeds, signing from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg for a reported £24.7million in the summer of 2022.

The American international endured a difficult debut campaign at Elland Road, scoring just once in 42 appearances in all competitions, as the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

As a result, the 23-year-old was one of a long list of players, who would depart Leeds over the course of the summer transfer window.

Aaronson's own particular move saw him join Union Berlin on a season-long loan, although the midfielder last month claimed that his time with Leeds may not be over yet.

Now it seems as though that may indeed be the case, thanks in no small part to how things are currently going for him out in Germany.

Extended Union Berlin stay looking unlikely for Aaronson

Just as was the case with his time at Leeds last season, Aaronson has yet to really make an impact while on loan at Union Berlin.

The midfielder is yet to score or provide an assist in 17 appearances for the club across all competitions.

That is a reflection of the struggles Union are enduring as a whole, with the club currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, just a point clear of the relegation zone, and having been eliminated from European football on Tuesday night.

As a result, this latest update has now claimed that with the current situation of both the club and player, there is no chance of a permanent deal being completed.

There are still three-and-a-half years remaining on Aaronson's contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Brenden Aaronson senior career by club (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists RB Salzburg 66 13 15 Philadelphia Union 57 7 6 Leeds United 42 1 3 Philadelphia Union II 24 1 5 Union Berlin 17 0 0 As of 13th December 2023

Leeds not missing Aaronson in the Championship

Despite the departure of Aaronson and a number of others during the summer, Leeds are still in a strong position in the Championship.

The Whites are currently third in the second-tier standings, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and nine clear of the chasing pack in the race for a play-off spot.

Daniel Farke's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Coventry City at Elland Road.

Aaronson return unlikely to excite Leeds fans

You feel that this suggestion of a potential return to Leeds for Aaronson is not one that is all that likely to thrill the Elland Road faithful.

The midfielder did not exactly make much of an impact for the club last season, and his willingness to leave in the wake of relegation after just a single year in Yorkshire, did not appear to go down well with supporters.

Indeed, with the players they have since brought into the club, and the form they are now producing, it does feel as though they do not exactly need the 23-year-old at this moment in time.

As a result, you get the feelin that this latest update on Aaronson, is one that could arguably be met with indifference at best, from the Leeds United fanbase.