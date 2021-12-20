Chances of Nottingham Forest keeping Middlesbrough man in January outlined

Nottingham Forest’s chances of keeping hold of Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence are slim, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The right-sided defender joined on loan from Boro in the summer and has been hugely impressive during his City Ground tenure – helping the Reds move to within one point of the play-offs under Steve Cooper.

Neil Warnock was in charge at the Riverside when Spence was loaned out but with Chris Wilder now at the helm, The Athletic have suggested that the North East club are considering recalling the 21-year-old in January.

It is understood that Forest are hopeful that given the defender wants to stay with them until the end of the season, he could remain at the East Midlands club for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Nixon reported yesterday that their chances of keeping hold of Spence are “slim”.

The 21-year-old does seem an ideal fit as one of the wing-backs in Wilder’s favoured 3-5-2 system but is unlikely to displace Isiah Jones in the side, such have been the quality of the latter’s performances in recent weeks.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a blow for Forest because Spence has been excellent for them, particularly under Cooper’s management.

Keeping hold of him will likely be one of their top priorities but they’ll be helpless if Boro are determined to bring him back to the Riverside.

Jones has been excellent at right wing-back and was the difference-maker in the 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday but it still makes sense for them to recall Spence.

Not only would they have more depth ahead of what will be a busy second half of the season but bringing the defender back would also weaken one of their promotion rivals.

It seems the East Midlands club may be fighting a losing battle.