Chances of Middlesbrough addressing key area before January transfer window become clearer

Middlesbrough are unlikely to add a free-agent striker to their squad between now and the start of the January transfer window, according to an update from the Northern Echo.

The Teesside outfit had one more striker on their transfer agenda going into deadline day this week, with Chris Wilder’s side experiencing a rebuild in this department after seeing several forwards leave the club since the end of last season.

Not only did Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun depart on the expiration of their contracts – but Uche Ikpeazu also left the club permanently after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Riverside.

In return, they have brought in Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Rodrigo Muniz to join Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom in the forward department, giving them a healthy number of options up top with Josh Coburn going out on loan.

However, they were craving one more addition to provide them with more attacking firepower, with Jorgen Strand Larsen and Emil Riis both being linked with a move to the Championship side.

But neither move materialised with the former moving to Celta Vigo – and the Northern Echo have revealed they are unlikely to utilise the free-agent market to add another option and will wait until January to look at new options instead.

The Verdict:

With Coburn leaving the club on a temporary spell, it would have been nice for Boro to have added another forward to give them a bit of extra quality going forward, but they probably won’t find a top addition in the transfer market now.

Andy Carroll may be an option – but he probably won’t be suited to Wilder’s pressing game and with Boro having funds to spend following a couple of key sales – they may want to wait until January to make their move.

The fact they didn’t bring in one or two midfielders is just as big of a blow though, with an attacking midfielder arguably needing to be a key priority in their quest to replace Marcus Tavernier.

And a defensive midfielder to compete with the likes of Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair may have been useful too, so they will be disappointed not to have been much busier on deadline day.

They certainly had the funds to try and get at least one or two deals over the line – and it remains to be seen whether their inability to get some late transfers done and dusted will be costly for them.