Highlights Preston North End are unlikely to sign Dan Gore in January transfer window.

A move to League One is more likely for the midfielder.

Gore shouldn't push for a move to the Lilywhites yet with Ryan Lowe's future potentially uncertain.

Preston North End are unlikely to sign Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore during the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Lilywhites are in need of a lift following some poor results in recent times - and Gore could have provided that at Deepdale.

Having started the season extremely well, going unbeaten in their opening eight league games of the campaign, they have struggled since then and currently find themselves in midtable now, which isn't a terrible situation, but it will disappoint them considering they started the season so strongly.

Some supporters are now calling for Ryan Lowe to be sacked - but the January window could provide him with the opportunity to bring in some fresh legs and that could end up saving him in the end.

In fairness to the Lilywhites' board, he was backed with some promising signings during the summer window.

But a fresh face or two this month could end up making a real difference, as well as Emil Riis' return to action after the striker managed to recover from a long-term injury.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

Unfortunately for Preston though, a loan deal for Gore is looking unlikely.

Gore has been in and around the first-team squad this term - but he has only made one senior appearance this term and with this in mind - a move away for the England youth international could be beneficial.

The Daily Mail have played down links to Borussia Dortmund and he is also unlikely to join Preston on loan.

Instead, a temporary switch to League One could be more likely, with the midfielder likely to be guaranteed plenty of game time in the third tier.

Related Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke and Preston North End in hunt for 22-year-old wing-back Matthew Sorinola, who is now a free agent after being released by Union SG, is wanted by a host of Championship clubs ahead of January

Dan Gore shouldn't push for a move to Preston North End yet

Preston don't seem like the type of club to make sackings too quickly.

However, fans are often the stakeholders that play a big part in a sacking and many have turned on Lowe.

If Gore is signed by Lowe and then sacked days or weeks later, it's unclear how much game time the former will get under the current Lilywhites manager's successor.

With this in mind, it would be wise if he didn't push for a move to Preston just yet.

However, he needs more senior game time and a loan exit from Old Trafford seems like a sensible option for him.