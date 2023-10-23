Highlights Kevin Muscat, a former Millwall player and current manager of Yokohama F. Marinos, could be a good long-term appointment for the Lions.

However, he's unlikely to get the top job at The Den at this point.

Muscat has been reasonably successful during his managerial career.

Kevin Muscat is unlikely to become Millwall's next boss, according to an update from talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Lions are currently on the prowl for a new boss after they and Gary Rowett decided to part ways during the latter stages of the international break.

The timing of this decision came as a slight surprise considering this decision was made with just days to go until their game against Preston North End, who are currently at the top end of the Championship.

How did Gary Rowett get on at Millwall?

Rowett had spent nearly four years in charge of the club, overseeing real stability partly caused by him and largely caused by late owner John Berylson.

Managing to guide the Lions to consecutive top-half finishes in recent years, Rowett will be pleased with his efforts in the English capital but also devastated by the fact his side missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

Without Jed Wallace, the club had worked so hard to get themselves into the promotion mix, with last year's big summer signing Zian Flemming playing a huge part.

But a 4-3 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season pushed them out of the top six - and that was a sickening blow for a team that had grafted to get into such a good position.

They didn't make the worst start to this season, finding themselves around midtable, but both Rowett and the Lions seemingly felt it was the right time to part ways.

Kevin Muscat's managerial career

Muscat was known as an aggressive player in England, but many people in this country won't know that he has gone into management.

Taking charge of Melbourne Victory in 2013, he was in charge of the Australian side until 2019 when he quit the club.

Then being appointed manager of Sint-Truiden in 2020, his spell there didn't last long due to poor results and he has moved to Japan since then, taking charge of his current side Yokohama F. Marinos who ply their trade in the top tier.

Currently sitting second in the league table, the Japanese outfit aren't doing too badly during the 2023 season - and even won the league title last year. They also secured the 2023 Japanese Super Cup earlier this year following a 2-1 win over Ventforet Kofu.

Would Kevin Muscat be a good appointment for Millwall?

It's difficult to stay because Muscat has never managed in England before.

However, plenty of managers have come from overseas and been a success, so there are no reasons why he can't do well at The Den.

He also knows the Lions very well because he played for them before - and would be an appointment that a lot of supporters could get behind.

Because he's only 50, he could be a good long-term appointment for the club that could benefit from having the stability that Rowett provided them during his time at the helm.

He has also won trophies as a manager and this is another key reason why plenty of Millwall supporters wouldn't mind seeing him return to London.