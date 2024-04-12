It's been a tough couple of weeks for Liam Rosenior's Hull City side, and they look set to miss out on the Championship play-offs with four games remaining.

It's been a campaign that promised so much for the Tigers, but dropping points against Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Stoke City in recent games means that they're six points off the top six, although they do have a game in hand over Norwich City in 6th.

This means that they're up against it if they're to reach the play-offs, and will need their big players to step up in the upcoming games.

One of these big players is Fabio Carvalho, who joined Hull on loan from Liverpool in January. The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder spent the first half of the season at RB Leipzig, but failed to make a big impact, playing just 15 games.

Having played 21 games for Liverpool last season, it seemed like quite the coup for the Tigers, and Carvalho recently spoke about how his move to Hull has allowed him to rekindle his love for the game.

With this in mind, Hull City will be hoping they can keep him on loan for another season, but it remains to be seen what Liverpool's plans are.

Carlton Palmer on Hull City's chances of keeping Fabio Carvalho

Former England international midfielder and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that a Fabio Carvalho return to Liverpool is dependent on whether he's part of the Reds' new manager's plans.

Palmer told FLW, "Fabio Carvalho has said that he’s fallen in love with football again at Hull City. The Liverpool midfield maestro has had an exciting time and has impressed during his time at Hull.

"Hull have gone well this season, but unfortunately, they’ve tailed off a bit in recent weeks and are now six points off the play-off places.

"The player himself has said he’ll return to Liverpool at the end of the season and will want to see if he can improve his chances of getting in the first-team with Jürgen Klopp moving on, as we all know."

And Palmer believes it's difficult for Championship sides to keep hold of Premier League loan players after they've impressed whilst on loan, with their parent clubs often keen to bring them back and involve them.

He said, “If he’s not involved in pre-season with the first-team squad, then Liam Rosenior might have a chance of getting him on loan again next season.

“But the player himself says he wants to go back to Liverpool and assess his future there.

“It’s always difficult when you take a player from a Premier League club on loan, and he does well, but hopefully, if he’s not involved with the first-team, then Liam Rosenior will be in a prime position to take him back because he’s enjoyed his time at the club.

“Obviously, there’ll be other interested parties that want to take him on loan if he’s available to be loaned out again.”

It's easy to see why Hull City would want to keep Fabio Carvalho

The ex-Fulham man has lived up to expectations at the KCM Stadium, and has become one of the first names on Liam Rosenior's team sheet.

In total, Carvalho has made 15 appearances for the Tigers, and has scored seven times, making him the club's fourth top scorer after only joining in January.

Fabio Carvalho's time at Hull City - Fotmob Appearances 15 Goals 7 Assists 0 Minutes played 1,281 Pass accuracy 84.3% Long ball accuracy 56.2% Chances created 31 Dribble success 27% Fouls won 35 Tackles won 11 Stats accurate as of 12th April 2024

If Roseinor had Carvahlo at his disposal all season, Hull could have already secured a play-off spot, but it looks like they'll miss out at this stage of the season.

This is obviously hugely frustrating, but there are still reasons to be positive for Hull.

With an ambitious owner, Hull are a team going places, and it would be a huge boost if they were somehow able to retain Carvalho for next season. Liam Rosenior will be keeping a watchful eye on ongoings at Liverpool this summer.