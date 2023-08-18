Everton are unlikely to secure the signing of Southampton attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to a report from the BBC.

The Toffees are still on the prowl for more attacking firepower as Sean Dyche looks to ensure his side has enough in the final third to retain their Premier League status beyond the end of this term.

They may have brought in Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Leeds United's Jack Harrison - but they will need more attackers to come in with Moise Kean and Ellis Simms both departing Goodison Park this summer and Tom Cannon potentially set to follow the duo out the door.

Even without the departures of Kean and Simms, the Toffees were short of firepower, with the club struggling to replace Richarlison since the Brazilian's departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

And they are putting their foot on the pedal now in their quest to bring more attackers in, with the Merseyside outfit engaging in talks with the Saints to recruit Che Adams in a potential £12m deal.

Adams has scored twice in two league appearances this term and will be looking to add to that total at St Mary's if he doesn't secure a move away from the south coast before the summer transfer window closes.

Leeds' Willy Gnonto remains on the Toffees' radar as well.

Why are Everton unlikely to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana?

According to the BBC, Dyche's side are unlikely to sign the Saints' star due to the two sides' failure to come to a compromise on a deal.

A few factors are working in Russell Martin's side's favour.

The fact they have already cashed in on the likes of Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse will allow them to take a tough transfer stance on some of their other players because they already have a decent amount of money in the bank.

Secondly, the player still has four years left on his contract and he's only 21 at this stage, giving the Saints the license to demand a huge amount for his signature.

If Martin's side sell him, they will generate a sizeable fee for him. And if they don't, they will have a promising young player at his disposal that will only get better with more experience under his belt.

Should Everton stop their pursuit of Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Sulemana came alive on the final day of last season and it's just a shame he wasn't able to get himself on the scoresheet for the Saints before that.

The 21-year-old is still a work in progress at this stage and if the Toffees are to bring someone like Gnonto in, they will also need some experienced heads.

This is one reason why Dyche may be wise to opt against a move for Sulemana and focus on other targets.

Summer signing Youssef Chermiti is only 19 at this stage as well, so bringing in an attacker that has had plenty of experience at the top level would probably be wise.

Sulemana may even benefit from staying at his current club for now because he will probably have the chance to get himself on the scoresheet plenty of times at a lower level this term.