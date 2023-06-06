Chelsea have rejected a £15m bid from Burnley for the services of Ian Maatsen, according to The Athletic.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan at Turf Moor and was integral to the Clarets' success, starting regularly on the left-hand side ahead of Charlie Taylor and justifying that with some excellent displays.

Recording four goals and six assists in 42 competitive appearances for Vincent Kompany's side, he was one of the first names on the teamsheet when available, with his offensive contributions down the wing allowing the Lancashire outfit to establish themselves as the best team in the Championship by a comfortable distance.

How much are Chelsea demanding for Ian Maatsen and will Burnley meet that valuation?

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are keen to raise at least £20m from the sale of Maatsen and that comes as no shock considering how talented he is.

But it remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants sanction an exit regardless of whether their valuation is met - because the future of Marc Cucurella is currently uncertain and that could force the Dutchman to stay at Stamford Bridge as a squad option.

The Athletic believe the Clarets are unlikely to spend £20m on a single player this summer unless they are deemed as a "game-changer", with that £15m offer including add-ons. Kompany's side initially valued him at £12m, but they raised their offer.

At this stage, Kompany's men are very reluctant to meet Burnley's asking price.

How long does Ian Maatsen have left on his Chelsea contract?

Unfortunately for Burnley, the Blues are in a reasonably strong position at the negotiating table at the moment.

Although he only has one year remaining on his deal, Mauricio Pochettino's side can trigger a 12-month extension to keep him at the club until 2025.

Should Burnley pay £20m for Ian Maatsen?

They should be looking to continue negotiations with the Blues and see if they can get him for less than £20m - because he isn't exactly a key player at Stamford Bridge at the moment.

If Ben Chilwell and Cucurella both remain in the English capital, it would be difficult to see Maatsen playing a big part for Pochettino next season so the Clarets shouldn't be willing to pay £20m straight away.

They should also have other targets on their radar because £20m is a hefty amount to spend - and they may not want to spend that on just one player considering the other areas they need to address.

They ideally need another central defender to come in to replace Taylor Harwood-Bellis - and they are also in need of another striker and a replacement for Nathan Tella.

These replacements won't come cheap unless they utilise the loan market quite heavily, something that may want to avoid doing in their likely quest to build for the long term.