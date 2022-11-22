Chances of Borussia Dortmund securing January transfer for Liverpool player revealed amid Blackburn Rovers loan spell

Blackburn Rovers loanee Tyler Morton is expected to remain with the Championship side for the remainder of the campaign, according to this morning’s story from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Parent side Liverpool would have had a close eye on the 20-year-old’s progress at Ewood Park with Leighton Clarkson failing to enjoy a successful temporary spell at the same club last term, eventually being recalled by officials at Anfield in January amid a lack of game time under Tony Mowbray.

Morton has enjoyed a much more successful time in Lancashire though, recording 20 league appearances so far this term as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Filling in well for Joe Rothwell despite his failure to be as much of a threat in the final third, he will be looking to continue his development and his progress hasn’t gone unnoticed either according to recent reports.

Earlier this month, The Sun revealed that Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund had taken an interest in the 20-year-old and that may have caused alarm at Ewood Park regarding a potential January departure.

But the young midfielder is expected to see out the season in Lancashire and that comes as a major boost for Blackburn who may want to focus their attention elsewhere during the next transfer window.

Both Jurgen Klopp’s men and Rovers are thought to be happy with how his loan spell is panning out.

The Verdict:

Considering he’s getting a decent amount of game time under his belt at the moment, Morton would probably prefer to be at Blackburn rather than Dortmund at this stage despite the gulf in quality between the two sides.

Blackburn also has an excellent track record of developing young players with Harvey Elliott richly benefitting from his loan spell at Ewood Park, so it’s no surprise that the midfielder is enjoying a successful time in Lancashire.

You have to give Dortmund credit for giving Jude Bellingham a chance to thrive in the first team though, something that is paying dividends for them with the England international proving to be a real game-changer out in Germany.

Considering he’s only 19, he has taken remarkable steps and Morton could be encouraged by Bellingham’s progress to potentially make that switch, though Klopp has also given youngsters the chance to shine at Anfield including Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

If an offer from Dortmund does come in next summer, he needs to weigh up where he will get the most playing time because he will need a decent amount of time on the pitch to shine if he wants to have the best chance of fulfilling his potential.