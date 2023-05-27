A Blackburn Rovers summer transfer deal for Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien has been deemed unlikely at this stage, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men were previously on the verge of getting a loan deal over the line for the ex-Huddersfield Town man during the latter stages of the January transfer window.

But with Rovers failing to get this deal over the line before the deadline, the EFL refused to sanction this move and with Blackburn challenging this decision, this is a saga that carried on for weeks after the window shut.

Eventually, it was decided that Blackburn wouldn't be able to recruit O'Brien for the remainder of the campaign, leaving Blackburn without a much-needed option in the middle of the park.

What has happened with Lewis O'Brien since the Blackburn Rovers transfer saga?

With the player not being included in Steve Cooper's plans for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, the midfielder faced the prospect of going out on loan to a US club or sitting in the stands for the rest of the season.

Eventually, he signed for Wayne Rooney's DC United in mid-March until the summer, with this loan spell set to come to an end in July.

Recording one goal and one assist in 10 appearances for the American outfit since his arrival, he hasn't exactly been a major asset in front of goal but he may just be grateful that he's getting the opportunity to play.

Should Blackburn Rovers pursue another move for Lewis O'Brien?

He was a crucial figure for Huddersfield during the 2021/22 campaign and with this, he could be the man to guide Blackburn into the play-offs next season.

Tyler Morton has left the club, so a gap has opened up for O'Brien to take it if Rovers pursue a fresh move and you feel this may be a deal worth completing to give themselves a good chance of securing promotion.

John Buckley could be an asset in the middle of the park alongside Lewis Travis, but the former is currently on the sidelines and it remains to be seen what shape he's in when he comes back for pre-season.

You also have to consider the likes of Jake Garrett and Adam Wharton - because Tomasson will surely be reluctant to limit their game time in favour of a loanee who may only be at Ewood Park for one season.

Wharton has been particularly good, so unless they can find a way of having Travis, Wharton and O'Brien in the starting lineup at the same time, it may be best if Rovers avoid this potential signing.

O'Brien is still a very capable player though - and would be a good signing for any Championship club.