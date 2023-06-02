Blackburn Rovers have ruled themselves out of the race for Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet with the player seemingly not on their radar at this stage, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Going into this summer, it was clear that the Lancashire outfit desperately needed to strengthen their forward department.

Not only did they fail to replace George Hirst in January - but they have also lost Ben Brereton Diaz and were in desperate need of more attacking firepower to give themselves the best chance of being in the promotion mix once again next season.

Thankfully for them, Plymouth Argyle's Niall Ennis has joined the club, although they will surely be looking to add more attackers to their squad before the end of the transfer window to give themselves an adequate number of options in the final third.

Nisbet is someone of interest to Bristol City but they won't be making a move for him anytime soon as things stand, allowing Millwall to take the lead in this race.

In fact, it has been claimed that the Lions have agreed a fee with the Scottish Premiership side to take him to The Den, although personal terms and other details will need to be sorted out before he potentially joins Gary Rowett's men.

The Daily Record have reported that the Scotsman is keeping his options open at this stage though, so this deal may take a while for the Lions to get over the line, having failed to secure his services back in January.

Would Blackburn Rovers benefit from signing Kevin Nisbet?

The Scottish market is one that Blackburn should utilise and they have already done so by bringing in Ryan Hedges.

Scottish players may be more open to a move to Ewood Park than some other places in England because Rovers aren't a million miles away from the border, unlike Millwall who are located in the south of England.

In terms of the striker's record, he recorded 12 goals in 20 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign and is only 26 at this stage, meaning he should be an excellent long-term asset at Ewood Park if he joined.

However, it would be difficult to see Blackburn having a huge budget considering they aren't big spenders in general but spent a decent amount last summer with Callum Brittain, Dom Hyam and Sammie Szmodics arriving for undisclosed fees.

Utilising the free agent and loan markets instead could be key for the Lancashire side who didn't receive any money from the departure of Brereton Diaz, who could have been sold for a sizeable amount in previous windows.