Highlights Jacob Greaves is likely to leave Hull City if they don't secure promotion at the end of this term.

Spurs and Everton have taken an interest in the 23-year-old.

Greaves still has plenty of time left on his deal at the MKM Stadium, so the Tigers should be looking to generate a big fee for him if they decide to sell.

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is likely to secure a move away from the MKM Stadium this summer if his side fail to secure promotion at the end of this term, according to Football Insider.

The Tigers have been lucky to keep the defender for so long, although the club has played a huge part in Greaves' development, watching the 23-year-old grow during his time in East Yorkshire.

With the player previously attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Acun Ilicali and other key figures at Hull did well to fend off that interest and persuade Greaves to put pen to paper on a new contract back in 2022.

This deal tied him down until 2026, with Liam Rosenior's side also having the option to extend his contract by a further year if they wish to.

Related Fabrizio Romano issues Fabio Carvalho guarantee amid Liverpool and Hull City transfer talk There have been recent reports suggesting Hull could sign the youngster permanently this summer.

That has put the Tigers in a very strong negotiating position heading into the summer - and they may not have to cash in on him - even if Hull are in potential danger of breaching financial rules at any point.

This is because they also have Jaden Philogene, who could also be the subject of major summer interest.

The former Aston Villa man is thought to be attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax at this point.

Despite their ambition, Football Insider believes Hull could be powerless to prevent a potential exit this summer - and the outlet thinks a move is likely if the Tigers fail to win promotion at the end of the season.

Currently sitting in seventh and level on points with Norwich City, there's a chance they could win promotion, but it won't be an easy task.

Championship Table (5th-10th) (As of March 12th) P GD Pts 5 West Bromwich Albion 37 21 63 6 Norwich City 37 12 58 7 Hull City 37 7 58 8 Coventry City 37 16 57 9 Preston North End 36 -6 53 10 Cardiff City 37 -6 53

Spurs are one team believed to be interested in Greaves, as well as Philogene.

Everton also have the defender on their radar, but he has company with Middlesbrough's Ran van den Berg reportedly on the Toffees' shortlist as well.

Hull City must take a tough summer stance on Jacob Greaves

With Hull unable to generate high fees from loan players Fabio Carvalho and Ryan Giles, they need to receive big amounts for permanent additions if they are to continue making impressive signings.

It's clear that Ilicali and Rosenior have the pull to lure excellent players to the MKM Stadium.

But they can't spend money if they are in danger of breaching financial rules, otherwise they may face major sanctions.

With this in mind, they ought to consider selling a key player or two this summer to bring some top-quality players to the club during the summer window.

Greaves could be one of those, but with his contract situation in mind and the fact they could also sell Philogene to generate income, the Tigers need to be tough at the negotiating table.