Steven Schumacher’s play-off charge with Bolton Wanderers took a minor setback on Saturday, as the Trotters went down 1-0 to fellow high-flying side Stockport County.

Wanderers now find themselves one point outside the top six with nine games remaining of the season, having won five of the nine games with their new boss at the helm, following the sacking of Ian Evatt in January.

Regardless of which division they find themselves in, the former Premier League side will be looking to shake things up this summer, with the new man in the dugout likely to want to put his own stamp on the side, with plenty of incomings and outgoings expected.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Bolton fan pundit Liam O'Meara about which player could command the highest transfer fee if they were to leave the Toughsheet in the coming months.

George Thomason prediction made after past Bristol City interest

Bolton are a said with a wealth of talent in central areas right now, with the likes of Josh Sheehan, Aaron Morley and George Thomason all providing quality in the middle of the park.

The latter of the three has been predicted for big things in the past, with Bristol City said to have offered £1 million to bring him to Ashton Gate in the summer of 2023, only for the player to turn the move down.

At 24 years of age Thomason has racked up over 150 matches for the Trotters in all competitions since making his debut in 2020, and has matured in front of the supporters’ eyes during his time in the first-team.

As a result, O’Meara is in no two minds about which player would demand the highest transfer fee if they were to leave in the summer: “I think George Thomason is the one, I think earlier in the season I was hopeful that we wouldn’t sell, but I think his form has become a little bit patchy.

“He is now being deployed as an auxiliary centre-half to step into the midfield, and I think it is because potentially Schumacher doesn’t see him warranting a starting position in his midfield, but can see the talent that is there.

“Bristol City offered over £1 million for him 18 months ago, so any seven-figure fee that we could recoup for George Thomason would be good for him and for us to reinvest in the squad elsewhere, as we are well stacked in midfield.

George Thomason's 2024/25 League One Stats (As Per FBRef) Appearances 29 Starts 27 Goals 4 Assists 2 As of 19/3/25

“He is someone who carries a chance of value, because clubs have offered seven-figures for him before, so it will have to be George Thomason.”

Bolton Wanderers have transfer insurance with George Thomason contract

Wanderers knew exactly what they were doing when they extended Thomason’s contract 18 months ago, with the decision coming just days after City’s bids were turned down.

There is no doubting that the Trotters have a top talent on their hands, and having tied him down to a deal that lasts until the summer of 2027, Wanderers are in a strong position should any club come calling again in the next year and a half.

Having worked his way up through the ranks at Bolton after moving from non-league Longridge Town as a teenager, he has thrived in the middle of the park, as well as playing in a deeper role when required, as O’Meara eluded, to under the new management.

That versatility is paramount to his importance to the side, and could make all the difference in the remaining weeks of the season, with everything to play for in the battle for the top six.

If Schumacher does guide his side to promotion, Thomason will more than likely be staying put, but if they stay in the third tier, there could be more interest coming his way in the coming months.