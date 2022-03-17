“Chance for a fresh start”: Birmingham City courting Alfie Mawson as the summer window looms: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was revealed by Football League World in recent days that Birmingham City continue to hold an interest in Fulham centre-back Alfie Mawson.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Craven Cottage this summer and Lee Bowyer is said to be keen on adding the defender to the Blues’ defensive ranks.

Mawson has been limited to just six league appearances for Fulham under Marco Silva this campaign and, therefore, it is not thought that there is likely to be any contract renewal between the defender and the club ahead of the summer.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW whether or not they thought Alfie Mawson had the potential to be a good signing for the Blues.

Carla Devine

If Birmingham manage to get hold of Alfie Mawson, it will be a good signing for them and he will add to what they already have in the side.

With him being out of contract with Fulham this summer, for Birmingham to get him on a free transfer will be a brilliant bit of business.

Mawson definitely has the talent and it’s a shame he’s been held back by injuries recently but nonetheless, he will do a great job in the Championship if he can stay injury free.

With that being said, Birmingham have to make sure they don’t put all their expectations onto the 28-year-old as we’ve seen he is very injury prone and the Blues don’t want to be left with no options.

However, Mawson will be great to add to the depth of Birmingham’s squad next season and a change of scenery as he tries to get back on his feet is probably what the player needs himself too.

Marcus Ally

Alfie Mawson’s career has certainly not gone to plan since signing for Fulham in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old earned an England call-up in his Swansea City days and will be desperate to kickstart his career again.

With his contract up at Craven Cottage in the summer, he would be affordable for the Blues and if they could facilitate him returning to previous performance levels then it could definitely constitute good business.

Birmingham look set for a very difficult 2022/23 campaign without points deductions aiding their second tier status, and Mawson is a player who thrives in important games and could warm himself to the Blues supporters pretty quickly.

Declan Harte

Mawson has had a difficult few years since first breaking through as a Premier League player with Swansea in 2016-17.

His move to Fulham hasn’t panned out well and a loan to Bristol City didn’t kickstart his career as he would’ve hoped.

But we have seen on plenty of occasions the talent that he possesses.

A move to Birmingham City would be a good chance for a fresh start for Mawson with a stable side in the Championship.

This would be a good move for all parties, as Lee Bowyer would be getting a solid addition to his defence.