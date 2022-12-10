Middlesbrough have certainly had a strange old season so far, with an unexpected manager change already occurring and some big players leaving over the summer.

And as we get set to get back underway in Championship action for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, why not have a go at our new quiz and see how much you really know about Boro’s season so far?

See if you can get all 22 questions correct – if you do then you’re a true super-fan!

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom