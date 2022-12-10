Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Huddersfield Town’s season so far

It’s been a testing season for Huddersfield Town but they’ll hope for improved fortunes after the World Cup break.

The Championship gets back underway today and the Terriers face a tough ask as they travel to take on promotion hopefuls Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

To mark the return of the second tier we’ve been looking back on what has been an eventful start to 2022/23 for the Yorkshire club but how much can you remember about Huddersfield Town’s season so far?

1 of 22 1. Who did Huddersfield play in their 2022/23 Championship opener? Burnley Birmingham Stoke Norwich