Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Blackpool’s season so far

Published

2 mins ago

on

Michael Appleton hasn’t enjoyed the most successful return to Blackpool so far – but he will be excited to get to work with his team again following the World Cup break.

They will have plenty of chances to redeem themselves. Can they get themselves out of danger and into a more respectable position or will they fall further into relegation danger?

It remains to be seen – but we’re taking a look back at the past as we ask you 26 questions on the Seasiders’ 2022/23 campaign so far!

How many do you think you can get? Do you think you can score 100%? Why not give it a go?

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Blackpool’s season so far

1 of 26

Michael Appleton joined in which month of 2022?


Related Topics:

A 22-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts this summer, with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Blackpool’s season so far

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: