Michael Appleton hasn’t enjoyed the most successful return to Blackpool so far – but he will be excited to get to work with his team again following the World Cup break.

They will have plenty of chances to redeem themselves. Can they get themselves out of danger and into a more respectable position or will they fall further into relegation danger?

It remains to be seen – but we’re taking a look back at the past as we ask you 26 questions on the Seasiders’ 2022/23 campaign so far!

How many do you think you can get? Do you think you can score 100%? Why not give it a go?

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Blackpool’s season so far

1 of 26 Michael Appleton joined in which month of 2022? May June July August