Clotet, 45, first arrived at Birmingham with Garry Monk as his assistant and then took over following his sacking in 2019.

That was initially on a caretaker basis and became permanent in December 2019. Birmingham would finish 20th in the 2019/20 season and Clotet would leave before the season’s end.

He’s since managed Brescia on three occasions and SPAL, working with Leeds United’s controversial former owner, Massimo Cellino, at the former.

Birmingham are back in Championship action on Saturday when they take on QPR at Loftus Road.

The Verdict

Clotet is a keen student of the game and it’s little surprise to see him back watching the Championship.

It’s even less of a surprise to see him attending a Blues game given his former coaching exploits at St Andrew’s.

Of course, last night was disappointing for Birmingham, but there’s a chance to put things right against QPR on Saturday, with the R’s losing 6-1 to Blackpool last night and finding themselves on a downward spiral.

Thoughts? Let us know!