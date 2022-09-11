Championship veteran features: One winner and one loser at Sheffield United so far this season

Sheffield United have made an impressive start to the new Championship season, having picked up 17 points from their first eight matches.

It is a points tally that sees the Blades currently lead the way in the second-tier, with the Yorkshire club one point above Norwich City in second.

Missing out on promotion to the Premier League having made the play-offs last time out, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will be eager to go one better this time around.

Possessing an excellent squad at his disposal, and on an upward trajectory, it will be interesting to see if Sheffield United will be able to continue this positive start.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser in the current Sheffield United squad from the 2022/23 campaign thus far…

One winner – Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye has been excellent during these early stages of the 2022/23 campaign and has helped ease Morgan Gibbs-White’s return to his parent club, and then his subsequent move to Nottingham Forest.

The young attacker’s ability to carve open defences with his pace, intelligence and technical ability has been a common theme thus far this campaign.

Ndiaye has an exciting future ahead of him, and if he is able to maintain this form across the rest of the season, then one way or another, you would think that he will be plying his trade in the Premier League next season.

Netting four times and providing a further assist in eight matches so far this season, the 22-year-old has been excellent in Sheffield United colours.

One loser – Billy Sharp

As a result of Ndiaye’s constantly shining, and Oli McBurnie’s recent excellence, Billy Sharp will have to work extremely hard to get himself back into the picture.

Missing the season because of injury so far, Sharp will have to battle it out with the aforementioned duo, and he will have Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison for company when it comes to trying to pave his way back into the side.

Sharp has proven to be fantastic at second-tier level over the years but it will be a real challenge for him to get into this current Sheffield United side.