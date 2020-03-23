‘Championship van Dijk’, ‘What a superb addition’ -The best Fulham tweets this season about defensive ace

Michael Hector might be coming towards the end of his fourth month at Fulham, but it’s fair to say that he has left his mark on the team in that short space of time.

The centre-back, who joined the Cottagers in January on a permanent deal from Chelsea, has been a revelation in the Championship, looking composed at the heart of defence and establishing himself as a Fulham fans’ favourite.

Prior to his move to Fulham, Hector had spent time on loan at Reading, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday among others, with the Owls fans in particular taking to him during the 2018-19 season.

However, during that period, Hector was still on Chelsea’s books, but he failed to make a senior appearance for the Blues in his four-and-a-half years at the club.

QUIZ: Can you name these 18 ex-Fulham players?

1 of 18 Which former Fulham player is this? Mladen Petric Erik Nevland Alexander Kacaniklic Carlos Bocanegra

Making the short switch across West London has proven to be a wise decision, and he was exactly the sort of addition that the Fulham fans have been crying out for.

His composure on the ball at the back, as well as his tackling ability has seen him earn plaudits, and he also was awarded Man of the Match against Charlton in February.

In total, Hector has made 13 appearances for Scott Parker’s side since joining, establishing himself as one half of the centre-back pairing with Tim Ream. It is no surprise that the Cottagers have kept six league clean sheets since Hector’s arrival.

There have been plenty of tweets from Cottagers fans since Hector’s move in January, raving about their defensive maestro.

We gathered together some of the best…

You’ve been outstanding mate — The Boxing Gent (@BoxGent001) February 5, 2020

Michael Hector is a Rolls Royce of a defender #FFC — Alex Harris (@Alex_Harris1991) January 17, 2020

HE HEADS IT TO THE LEFT HE HEADS IT TO THE RIGHT AND WHEN WE WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP WE’LL SING THIS SONG ALL NIGHT OH MICHAEL HECTOR’S MAGIC @Big_Hec35 #ffc — Dan (@danpowellffc) February 8, 2020

I remember so many tweets back in December saying “do not count on Michael Hector being this huge difference maker in defence.” Well all of those people who were negative about him before he played one match for Fulham were extremely wrong! #FFC — Russ Goldman (@Russ_Goldman) February 9, 2020

Michael Hector is the ball playing, strong in the air and no nonsense defender we have been missing. where have you been all season 🙌🏼👏🏼⚫️⚪️ #FFC — Shane Smith (@shaneffcsmith) January 17, 2020

Committed, urgent, hard-hitting. Our defence has lacked leadership but Michael Hector was excellent today. Charged into battle in the second-half to safeguard our slender lead and took no prisoners. If only he’d been available sooner. What a superb addition he is. #ffc — Cam Ramsey (@94CAMRAM) February 1, 2020

Championship Van Dijk — Luca Viscogliosi (@TalksLuca) January 20, 2020