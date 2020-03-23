Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Championship van Dijk’, ‘What a superb addition’ -The best Fulham tweets this season about defensive ace

Michael Hector might be coming towards the end of his fourth month at Fulham, but it’s fair to say that he has left his mark on the team in that short space of time.

The centre-back, who joined the Cottagers in January on a permanent deal from Chelsea, has been a revelation in the Championship, looking composed at the heart of defence and establishing himself as a Fulham fans’ favourite.

Prior to his move to Fulham, Hector had spent time on loan at Reading, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday among others, with the Owls fans in particular taking to him during the 2018-19 season.

However, during that period, Hector was still on Chelsea’s books, but he failed to make a senior appearance for the Blues in his four-and-a-half years at the club.

Making the short switch across West London has proven to be a wise decision, and he was exactly the sort of addition that the Fulham fans have been crying out for.

His composure on the ball at the back, as well as his tackling ability has seen him earn plaudits, and he also was awarded Man of the Match against Charlton in February.

In total, Hector has made 13 appearances for Scott Parker’s side since joining, establishing himself as one half of the centre-back pairing with Tim Ream. It is no surprise that the Cottagers have kept six league clean sheets since Hector’s arrival.

There have been plenty of tweets from Cottagers fans since Hector’s move in January, raving about their defensive maestro.

We gathered together some of the best…


