Championship trio to battle it out for Manchester City talent

Manchester City teenager Timi Sobowale is wanted by a trio of Championship clubs – but he could already be on the move across the pond to the MLS, per the Daily Mail.

The Ireland youth international turns 19 later this month and looks willing to continue his footballing development away from the Etihad Stadium.

Real Salt Lake are reportedly in talks with Sobowale, with the 18-year-old said to be keen on crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

But The Mail are reporting late interest from several English clubs which could end up scuppering the American move, with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, along with Stoke City, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers all taking a keen look.

It’s unclear as to whether Sobowale leaving City would be a permanent or a loan move, however the fact that he hasn’t really featured for the under-23 side in the Premier League 2 competition suggests that he may not have a long-term future.

Did Blackburn Rovers sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Matt Jansen? More Less

Interestingly Sobowale spent time at Blackburn on trial earlier this season as they ran the rule over him, appearing on the bench of an under-23 game for the Lancashire outfit.

Even though Rovers are desperate for defensive reinforcements, it’s unlikely that Sobowale would be a starting first team player should they win the race for his signature, as patience will need to be had for whoever signs him.

The verdict

Sobowale would be an interesting signing for the three Championship clubs linked, but he looks like a project rather than one to throw in at the deep end.

Stoke are well-stocked for senior centre backs anyway, with the threesome of Harry Souttar, Nathan Collins and James Chester proving to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

If the Irishman’s mind has been made up though with a move to the MLS, then the Championship trio could have ended up entering the race too late for a potential bargain.