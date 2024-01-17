Tottenham Hotspur have added another defender to their ranks this month with the signing of Genoa's towering Romanian centre-half Radu Dragusin, and that has probably all-but consigned Japhet Tanganga to the scrap-heap.

The 24-year-old was not set to figure in Ange Postecoglou's plans for the 2023-24 season, so he was sent to German Bundesliga outfit Augsburg on loan, in a deal that had an obligation to purchase the defender for £5.1 million if he played a certain amount of games and they stayed in the top flight of Germany.

That move came after Tanganga had failed to establish himself as a starter for Spurs, spending much of last season on the bench and playing just seven times in all competitions.

It has been a nightmare few months for the versatile defender over in Germany however, as he made the move already suffering from a knee injury, which delayed his debut date.

However, that is a debut that he has not made yet - he made a Bundesliga matchday squad for the very first time in early November against Koln, but that was seemingly the first and last time that he will be an option for the Bavarian side.

Tanganga wanted by Championship trio

With no prospect of playing time at Augsburg, Spurs are in negotiations to terminate the agreement between themselves and the 12th-placed Bundesliga side, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre.

It is a move that would make a lot of sense, but ideally, Spurs would like to send Tanganga out on loan once more to let him finally get some regular playing time if he is fully fit.

And per Sky Sports once more, no fewer than three unnamed Championship clubs have already expressed an interest in taking the 24-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season.

Keeping Tanganga in England and letting him experience second tier football for the first time could be a needed experience for his career, and a potential permanent move could come off the back of any temporary switch, although he does still have 18 months remaining on his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which Championship clubs could Tanganga suit the best?

A number of teams have been linked with moves for a centre-back this month, and they could all now come into the equation when it comes to trying to land Tanganga.

Leeds United have been linked with Bournemouth's Chris Mepham recently, but as they face competition from Sheffield United of the Premier League, they could have to look elsewhere.

And the fact Tanganga can also play at right-back could go some way to solving their problems in that position, having sent Djed Spence back to Spurs already this month.

Cardiff City are also in the market for a new defender having terminated Jonathan Panzo's loan, and they have been credited with an interest in Ipswich Town's Axel Tuanzebe, who is another player searching for first-team minutes.

Tanganga could be a viable alternative though as the Tractor Boys are likely not going to want to lose the former Man United man for their own squad depth reasons.

Middlesbrough are also seeking out a new centre-back due to an injury to Darragh Lenihan and the uncertain future of Paddy McNair, so the Riverside Stadium could be a potential option too for Tanganga, who has played 50 times in his career for Spurs.