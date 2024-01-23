Highlights Southampton, West Brom, and Watford are all interested in signing Celtic's Liel Abada on a six-month loan deal.

Abada has had limited game time at Celtic this season and is looking to pick up more minutes elsewhere.

Southampton would be the best fit for Abada, with their attacking style of play and need for a right-winger. West Brom and Watford are also options, but have their own considerations to take into account.

Championship sides Southampton, West Brom and Watford are all said to be in a three-way English tussle for the signature of Celtic's Liel Abada on a six-month loan deal.

With the trio all battling for promotion in some regard - with Southampton vying for automatic promotion, West Brom firmly in the play-off picture and Watford on the peripherals of the top six, Abada will have a different job to do wherever he goes, should he make the move south of the border.

A quick, direct goalscoring winger who has a keen eye for goal, Abada would be a superb capture for anyone in the Championship - and Football League World takes a look at the latest surrounding his signature.

Liel Abada transfer latest

According to the Daily Mail, Abada is a loan target for Southampton, West Brom and Watford as he aims to pick up his game time after falling short of minutes at Celtic this season.

The young Israeli was bought by current Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou in the Australian’s tenure north of the border, and massively shone under the affable gaffer as Celtic romped to two league titles under his guidance before his switch to north London.

Abada did suffer a torn thigh muscle in the international break back in September, and only made his return to action in the Old Firm derby at the end of 2023 - meaning he’s only played in six Scottish Premiership games all season.

Celtic - winger stats, 2023/24 (all competitions Games Goals Luis Palma 23 8 Daizen Maeda 22 3 James Forrest 18 2 Liel Abada 8 1

The 22-year-old winger has massively shone in Glasgow with 51 goal contributions in just 109 games, but with the likes of Daizen Maeda, Luis Palma and James Forrest all battling for minutes with the winger, he’ll find it tough to be getting into the first team - especially with the new signing of Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna. Abada has shown he’s got the quality needed to succeed at Celtic Park but with minutes in short supply, a switch to the Championship makes sense.

Which team Liel Abada would fit best

Southampton would likely be leading the charge given their pursuit of a right-winger hasn’t gone to plan so far, with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Manuel Benson both linked - though Carvalho has gone to Hull City on loan and Benson remains in transfer limbo at Burnley.

They are the obvious choice here. An attacking style of football that we have seen at Celtic for almost a decade under Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers is synonymous with the brand of football that Russell Martin is producing on the south coast, and in terms of getting to know the playing style well, he’d fit seamlessly into the St. Mary’s picture.

West Brom are in need of a winger with Jeremy Sarmiento being recalled and sent to Ipswich Town. That makes the Baggies a decent fit, but they do have Jed Wallace on the right-hand side, who is arguably one of the first names on the team sheet under Carlos Corberan. And whilst Abada offers more of a direct goal threat than the former Millwall man, Wallace is a key part of the furniture at The Hawthorns and would likely take a lot of replacing.

With Watford, whilst Abada would generate much-needed minutes under his belt as opposed to the lack of game time he’s had at Celtic this season, they’re a club that are very much hot and cold when it comes to results and perhaps Celtic transfer chiefs would prefer a club that are maligned with their own playing style so that Abada can freely come back in on top form and produce the goods in the east end of Glasgow.