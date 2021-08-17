Blackburn, Huddersfield, Sheffield United eyeing transfer agreement with Newcastle United

Three Championship clubs are interested in the loan signing of Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, a report from The Chronicle has revealed.

Longstaff made just five Premier League appearances for the Magpies last season, and was left out of the matchday squad for their opening day defeat to West Ham over the weekend.

Now it seems as though Longstaff is set for a temporary move from St James’ Park for the coming campaign, as he looks for more regular opportunities.

According to this latest update, Newcastle have now agreed to let Longstaff leave the club on loan for the rest of the season, so that he can get more first-team football.

That has seemingly attracted a fair amount of attention from the Championship, with Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United all said to be interested in signing the 21-year-old on loan.

It is thought that Longstaff had loan interest from the Scottish Premiership earlier in the summer, but is now hopeful of securing a temporary move to the Championship in the final few weeks of the window.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this could be a very good signing for one of these three Championship clubs.

All three of them do seem as though they could benefit from the addition of some extra depth in midfield, which Longstaff would obviously provide.

The fact that he has already made his way into the first-team setup at a Premier League club such as Newcastle, also suggests that the 21-year-old would be capable of making a useful impact in the Championship.

With that in mind, I do think these three clubs may be tempted to move quickly here now they know Longstaff is available, to give them a chance of winning the race to complete what looks like it would be a rather impressive signing.