Championship trio among clubs eyeing swoop for Everton defender

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are all interested in signing Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite, a report from The Daily Mail (25/06, p110) has claimed.

Branthwaite joined Everton from Carlisle United back in the 2020 January transfer window, but has since made just 13 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The defender also had a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers during the second half of the 2020/21 season, where he made ten appearances for the Championship club.

Can you get 23/23 on this Sunderland quiz?

1 of 23 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1882 1885 1888

Now it seems as though the 19-year-old could be on the move again over the course of this summer.

According to this latest update, Everton will allow Branthwaite to go out on loan in the coming campaign, with Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Sunderland all interested in the defender.

However, those three sides will have competition from Europe to secure the teengaer’s services, with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and German outfit Schalke also thought to be keen on Branthwaite.

As things stand, there are three years remaining on Branthwaite’s contract with Everton, securing his future at Goodison Park until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This could be a rather useful signing for one of these three Championship clubs.

Sunderland and Sheffield United in particular do look short on numbers at centre back, so could benefit from the addition of another defensive option such as Branthwaite.

The centre back was generally solid during his previous spell in the second-tier with Blackburn, so he does arguably have the potential to do a job for one of these sides next season.

Given the useful experience of regular first-team football such a move would give Branthwaite as well, this could be a good move for all concerned.