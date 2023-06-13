Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal is expected to attract interest from Championship and European clubs this summer, either for a loan or permanent move, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old was a Middlesbrough target in January and is thought to be keen to get more playing time next season.

Who is Zidane Iqbal?

Iqbal was born in Manchester and is a product of the United academy system.

The technical midfielder has worked his way through the age-group sides at Old Trafford, featuring regularly for the U18s and U21s, and was handed his debut by Ralf Rangnick in the Champions League last season.

He was named in matchday squads in the Premier League, Europa League, and EFL Cup by Erik ten Hag last term but has yet to make an appearance under the Dutchman.

The 20-year-old is the first Iraqi to feature for the Red Devils and made his senior international debut in 2022 against Iran.

There have been murmurings at points that Iqbal could be the future of the United midfield but with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen joining last summer and Mason Mount reportedly a target in the upcoming window, he finds himself down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Middlesbrough's interest in Zidane Iqbal

Football League World were first to report that Boro were keen on Iqbal in the winter of 2022/23.

In November, FLW revealed that Michael Carrick was keen to lean on his United links and look at a potential January deal for the youngster.

It was thought at that time that any deal for the midfielder would be a loan due to how highly he is rated at Old Trafford.

The interest was reported elsewhere during the January window but it remains to be seen whether they could return for him given the emergence of Hayden Hackney and the January arrival of Dan Barlaser.

Man United's stance on Zidane Iqbal

It seems as though Iqbal could be on the move this summer.

The Athletic has reported that the 20-year-old is keen to get more senior minutes next season while the club are said to be expecting interest from the Championship and European clubs over both a permanent and loan deal.

What is Zidane Iqbal's contract situation at Man United

Iqbal's current contract at Old Trafford runs until 2025 and the Premier League club have a further one-year option.

That means they will want to be well compensated to let the midfielder leave permanently this summer while they will likely look to include a sell-on clause in any such deal.