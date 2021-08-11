Championship transfer round-up: West Brom, Sheffield United, Derby, Blackburn and Reading feature

It’s been another busy few days in the transfer market, with Championship clubs looking to add depth and quality to their squads.

Whilst other clubs are looking at moving players on in the near future, with the August 31st deadline edging closer by the day.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Championship clubs from the last few days, below…

West Brom set sights on forward

West Brom are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Orlando City forward Daryl Dike on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, according to The Express and Star.

Dike scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Barnsley last term on loan, and the Baggies will be hoping that he can replicate those impressive showings for them this season, as they target promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Huddersfield Town man linked with exit

Terriers midfielder Lewis O’Brien has been a long-term transfer target for Leeds United, with the Whites already seeing a bid rejected for his services.

Football Insider now claim that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are set to submit a second offer for O’Brien, and are growing confident that they can reach an agreement to land his signature this summer.

Reading eyeing move for attacking talent

Reading are believed to be keen on a deal to sign Derby County youngster Louie Sibley, according to a report from The Reading Chronicle.

Sibley has made 50 appearances for the Rams, and has chipped in with six goals. But it remains to be seen as to where his future lies at this moment in time, with Veljko Paunovic’s side rumoured to be keen on landing his signature.

Rams enter race to sign Premier League midfielder

Derby County are the latest club to enter the race to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Rams are in desperate need of adding depth to their squad, and Garner is reportedly among their targets. Nottingham Forest’s interest in re-signing the midfielder has been well-documented, but it appears that Chris Hughton’s side could now face fresh competition to strike a deal for the 20-year-old.

Fulham man attracting further interest

Fulham midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is now a transfer target for both Arsenal and Aston Villa, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Anguissa made 38 appearances for the Cottagers last term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them avoid relegation into the Championship.

The midfielder is reportedly keen on a move away from Marco Silva’s side, and it appears as though he isn’t short of offers at this moment in time.

Blackburn agree deal for attacker

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Southampton forward Michael Obafemi, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Obafemi has been with Southampton since 2016, and has made 38 appearances for their senior side, but it appears as though his days with the Saints are numbered.

Rovers have recently lost Adam Armstrong to Southampton, and it appears as though they could have found his replacement relatively swiftly.

Burnley enter race to sign Blades full-back

Burnley and Olympiacos are the latest teams to enter the race to sign Sheffield United full-back George Baldock, according to the Daily Mail.

Baldock is also attracting wanted by Scottish side Celtic, with the Bhoys registering their interest in the 28-year-old earlier this summer.

It remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to sign the defender at this stage.

Potters land Ositgard

Stoke City have recently announced that they have completed a deal to sign Leo Ostigard on a season-long loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ostigard was a regular for Coventry City last term, and has already made his Stoke debut, as they beat League One side Fleetwood Town in the First Round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

Baggies eyeing move for Premier League man

West Brom are said to be keen on a deal to sign Watford forward Andre Gray, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Gray found regular minutes hard to come by last season with the Hornets, as they clinched promotion back into the Premier League.

West Brom are reportedly offering him a route out of Vicarage Road this summer, although it remains to be seen as to whether Gray is keen on a move elsewhere at this stage of the transfer window.

Swansea finalise deal for midfielder

Swansea City have completed the signing of Flynn Downes from Ipswich Town, with the midfielder signing a four-year deal with Russell Martin’s side.

Downes made 99 appearances in total for the Tractor Boys, but will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with the Swans, as they look to go one step further than last season, and win promotion back into the Premier League.