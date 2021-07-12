Championship transfer round-up: West Brom, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City, Middlesbrough all feature

It’s been a busy week for clubs in the Championship, as they prepare their squads for the upcoming 2021/22 league campaign.

West Brom, Fulham and Sheffield United will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Whilst Peterborough United, Hull City and Blackpool will be keen to make a positive start to life back in the second tier, with the new league campaign set to get underway in under a month’s time.

We take a look at the latest transfer round-up from the Championship

West Brom edge closer to signing Chelsea talent

West Brom are believed to be close to reaching an agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan deal, according to the Express and Star.

The 22-year-old spent last year’s campaign on loan with French side Lorient, but evidently isn’t part of Chelsea’s first-team plans heading into the new season.

Chalobah has experience of playing in the Championship, having previously been on the books with Huddersfield Town not so long ago.

Reading take Celtic transfer target on trial

Reading have taken midfielder Kyle Edwards on trial this summer, ahead of a potential move to the Madejski Stadium, according to Berkshire Live.

Edwards has been a transfer target for Scottish giants Celtic, and is currently a free-agent after his spell with West Brom reached a conclusion at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Swansea rivalling Middlesbrough in race to sign striker

Swansea City are said to be rivalling Middlesbrough to the potential signing of former Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou, according to Football Insider.

Diedhiou spent four years with the Robins, and will be looking to find a new club after he departed Ashton Gate at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Southampton eyeing move for Blackburn Rovers star

Southampton are said to be preparing to offer Michael Obafemi to Blackburn Rovers in an attempt to lure Adam Armstrong to the Saints saints this summer, according to The Sun.

Armstrong netted 29 goals in 43 appearances for the Lancashire-based side last term, and could be set for a move to St Mary’s before the new league campaign gets underway.

West Brom set sights on signing Premier League defender

West Brom are reportedly in talks to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Clarke spent last year’s campaign on loan with Derby County, and caught the eye with some impressive showings for the Rams, as they narrowly avoided relegation into the third tier of English football.

Swansea City man linked with League One move

Swansea City midfielder George Byers has emerged as a target for Sheffield Wednesday, who are believed to be keen on reaching an agreement to land his signature, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Byers found regular game time hard to come by with Steve Cooper’s side, and could potentially be on the move to Hillsborough before the new league campaign gets underway.

Barnsley eyeing move for Premier League midfielder

Barnsley have reportedly made a bid of £650,000 for Burnley youngster Josh Benson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Benson has made 12 first-team appearances for Sean Dyche’s side, but the Tykes are keen on finalising a deal to sign him on a permanent basis.

Fulham defender linked with summer exit

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League side Wolves this summer, according to The Sun.

The American international has also been linked with a move to Manchester City, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to sign Robinson ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Nottingham Forest eyeing swoop for Watford midfielder

Nottingham Forest are said to have made an approach to sign Watford midfielder Philip Zinckernagel this summer, according to the Watford Observer.

It is also believed that the Hornets are not against the idea of letting Zinckernagel head to the City Ground, with it being unlikely that he’ll find regular minutes with Xisco Munoz’s side after they won promotion into the Premier League last season.

Birmingham City plotting move for striker

Birmingham City are keen on signing former Swansea City and Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Borini has most recently been on the books with Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük, but he could potentially be set for a return to English football with Lee Bowyer’s side this summer.