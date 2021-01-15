Championship transfer round-up: Swansea, Derby, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff, Norwich, Bristol City all feature

It’s been another busy few days in the Championship, with clubs looking to add to their squads before the deadline at the end of January.

Norwich lead the way at the top of the second-tier standings heading into the weekend’s fixtures, with the Canaries set to take on Cardiff City.

Whereas the likes of Wycombe, Rotherham, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are all battling it out near the bottom of the Championship table to retain their status as a club in the second-tier.

We take a look at the latest transfer round-up in the Championship from the last couple of days.

Swansea City snap up goalkeeper

Swansea City have recently announced that they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Ben Hamer from fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The shot-stopper has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers this term, and is likely to challenge Freddie Woodman for his starting spot in Steve Cooper’s side.

Arsenal set sights on Brentford forward

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney according to The Express.

Toney has scored 16 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions this term, and it appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed in the first-half of this year’s campaign.

Cardiff plotting move for League Two striker

Cardiff City are set to sign Crawley Town forward Max Watters according to ().

Watters has been a regular for the League Two side this term, and has scored () goals in () appearances for Crawley this season. His arrival has come at the ideal time, with Gavin Whyte recently departing the Bluebirds.

Journalist pours cold water on Bristol City’s reported transfer hunt

Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor has revealed that Bristol City are reportedly not pursuing a move for Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that the Robins were keen on a deal to sign the full-back, who has fallen down the pecking order in Dean Smith’s plans at Aston Villa.

Swansea City eyeing move for USA forward

Swansea City are reportedly in talks with Jordan Morris over a six-month loan deal according to The Telegraph.

The forward is currently playing his football with Seattle Sounders, but could be set for a move to the Championship club on a temporary basis heading into the second-half of the season.

Norwich City closing in on deal to sign defender

According to Football Insider, Norwich City are in advanced talks to sign Greek international Dimitrios Giannoulis from PAOK Salonika.

The Canaries have struggled with injuries in recent months, and Daniel Farke is clearly keen to add to his squad during the January transfer window.

Derby youngster wanted by Premier League teams

Derby County’s Kaide Gordon has emerged as a potential transfer target for both Manchester United and Liverpool according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

The Rams are struggling financially at this moment in time, which reportedly could result in the club cashing in on some of their promising young players.

Swansea City plotting move for Aston Villa midfielder

Swansea City are keen on a deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season according to Football Insider.

The Irishman has found regular game time hard to come by this season with Dean Smith’s side, and could be tempted by a temporary move back into the Championship.

Hughton issues transfer update on midfielder

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has revealed that Brennan Johnson is likely to remain with Lincoln City for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Johnson has been in impressive form with the Imps in League One this season, which has seen some of the City Ground faithful call for Hughton to recall him.

But that isn’t going to be the case, with the Forest manager revealing that Johnson’s development is best-served with Lincoln City this term.

Bournemouth’s transfer stance on forward is revealed

Aston Villa had previously been keen on a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks in the January transfer window.

But Football League World’s Sam Rourke has issued an update on Bournemouth’s stance on Brooks, with it being claimed that the Cherries have no intention of selling the Welshman this month.