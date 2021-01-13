Championship transfer round-up: Stoke, Nottingham Forest, Derby, Blackburn, Cardiff and Preston updates emerge

It’s been another busy few days in the Championship, with clubs looking to add to their squads at the earliest of opportunities in the January transfer window.

Norwich City are currently sat top of the second-tier standings, but the likes of Swansea City, Brentford, AFC Bournemouth and Watford are all following closely behind them in the table.

Whilst in the battle to stay in the Championship, Wycombe Wanderers, Rotherham United, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are battling hard to work themselves up the second-tier in the near future.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Championship clubs in the last few days.

Stoke edge closer to signing Spurs winger

Stoke City are believed to be edging closer to signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Clarke has only made three first-team appearances this season for Jose Mourinho’s side, and Football Insider have recently reported that the former Leeds United winger is set to sign on loan for the Potters.

Nottingham Forest register interest in League One forward

Nottingham Forest have been monitoring the progress of Plymouth Argyle forward Luke Jephcott according to a recent report from The Athletic.

The young Welshman has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances this season for Plymouth, and has scored 14 goals in 21 appearances for them this term.

A number of other clubs including Huddersfield Town are also believed to be interested in signing Jephcott before the conclusion of this month’s transfer window.

Derby County man set for January exit

According to Voetbal International, Derby County have reportedly told Mike Te Wierik that he can leave the club, with a return to the Eredivisie on the cards.

The defender only signed for the Rams in the summer of 2020, but has been restricted to just six appearances in all competitions for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Blackburn set to sign defender

Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season according to The Liverpool Echo.

Branthwaite has previously been on the books with League Two side Carlisle United, but made the move to Goodison Park in January 2020.

He has struggled for regular minutes with Carlo Ancelotti’s side this term though, and will be hoping he can impress on loan with Tony Mowbray’s men in the Championship.

Preston midfielder linked with League One switch

Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop has been linked with a loan move to League One side Ipswich Town according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Harrop has only made eight appearances in all competitions this season for Alex Neil’s men, and could be tempted by a temporary move to Portman Road.

Cardiff have bid for defender rejected

Cardiff City’s interest in signing Crewe Alexandra defender Perry Ng has been well-documented in the January transfer window.

Football Insider have now reported that the Bluebirds have seen a bid of £250,000 rejected by the League One side, who are targeting promotion into the Championship this term.

Aston Villa weigh up move for Reading midfielder

Aston Villa are the latest club to register their interest in signing Reading midfielder Michael Olise according to the Daily Mail.

Olise has been in impressive form this season for the Royals, and has chipped in with four goals and eight assists so far this season.

It has previously been reported by TEAMtalk that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all keen on a deal to sign Olise, who reportedly has an £8 million release clause in his contract.

Preston set to sign midfielder

Preston have had a bid of £1.5 million accepted for Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman according to Football Insider.

It is also claimed that the midfielder has travelled to Preston for a medical with Alex Neil’s side. Nottingham Forest and Derby County were just some of the teams were interested in a deal to sign the 23-year-old, who has already scored eight goals and been on hand to provide seven assists for Doncaster this season.

Barnsley midfielder attracting interest

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has emerged as a transfer target for promotion-chasing Brentford according to a recent report from the Yorkshire Post.

The 20-year-old has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season for the Tykes, and it is claimed that the Bees are set to test Barnsley’s resolve with a formal offer for Styles.