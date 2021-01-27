Championship transfer round-up: Stoke City respond to Premier League offer, Barnsley to rival Celtic and Rangers, Middlesbrough detail Patrick Roberts stance

There’s less than a week remaining in the January transfer window and to say that clubs are nervous is an understatement.

The stakes are high in the Sky Bet Championship as clubs look to meet their objectives, with some pushing for promotion and others trying to escape the drop to the third tier.

Either way every club will need a successful window to to see them through the rest of the season.

There’s plenty of deals still to be done but what’s the latest in the Championship rumour mill?

Middlesbrough

Neil Warnock has said that he expects Patrick Roberts to stay at the club.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the Manchester City loanee was likely to be sent back to the Premier League club if the Teessiders could sign a replacement.

But with no new signing imminent, Warnock believes that the winger will stay pay.

Quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “I don’t think anybody will be going anywhere.

“We’ve had no enquiries for him, I don’t think his agent has, I don’t think Manchester City have,

“He has to knuckle down and do his best. I thought he looked quite bright when he came on on Sunday. He just tried to do the unbelievable pass every time.

“He has to just calm down a little bit and keep possession a bit more Patrick, there’s no doubting his ability.” Barnsley Barnsley have made an offer for Kyle Joseph, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun. The Wigan Athletic youngster has been linked with a big move for his career, with Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and Rangers all said to be keen. It’s claimed that the Tykes have made a substantial offer and are hopeful of striking a deal.

Derby County

An offer for Billy Sharp has been rejected, according to Football Insider.

Derby County are keen to sign a striker and reports have suggested that a move for the Sheffield United veteran is a deal that could be of interest.

Whether the Rams will revisit their interest remains to be seen, but Wayne Rooney will certainly be determined to get a striker in before the deadline.

Stoke City

Stoke City have rejected an offer from Burnley for Nathan Collins, according to the Daily Mirror.

It’s claimed that the Clarets tabled an offer of £4.5million for the central defender, however the Potters rejected this outright.

It’s also claimed that the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are also keen.