Championship transfer round-up: Siriki Dembele latest, Bournemouth rival Celtic for 30-y/o, Medical scheduled for Swansea target

The January transfer window is always crucial in the Championship, and it’s no different this season as clubs look to make the necessary additions to ensure they achieve their targets.

So, with under two weeks to go before the deadline, things are really beginning to take shape, and there could be plenty of deals done in the coming days.

Here we provide you with all the latest in the Championship…

Morris set for Swansea medical

Swansea City are closing in on the signing of USA international Jordan Morris.

This potential deal has been in the pipeline for a few days now, but it’s been confirmed that the forward will undergo a medical with the Swans tomorrow before putting pen to paper on a loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Forest make move in Dembele chase

Peterborough’s Siriki Dembele has made it clear that he wants to leave the club after handing in a transfer request earlier this month.

And, it was suggested that Nottingham Forest have made an offer for the attacker, which would see them pay a £250,000 loan fee before making it a permanent switch in the summer.

However, it should be said that Posh’s director of football, Barry Fry, has denied this offer has come in.

Galatasaray keen on Brentford attacker

Halil Dervişoğlu has struggled to force his way into Thomas Frank’s plans this season, with the attacker enjoying a loan spell with FC Twente for the first part of the season.

And, another temporary switch could be happening this month, as Turkish Football have stated that Galatasaray are keen on signing the Turkey U21 international.

Bournemouth chasing Celtic target

James McCarthy is out of contract with Crystal Palace in the summer, and no progress has been made in terms of a new deal.

As a result, he could leave this month, with the Daily Mail revealing that Bournemouth are rivalling the likes of Celtic, West Brom and Burnley, amongst others, for the Ireland international.

Barnsley submit offer for striker

Bringing in a striker is the main priority for Barnsley this month, and it appears Wigan’s highly-rated Kyle Joseph is the man they want.

Reports claim a ‘substantial’ offer has been made, although it’s going to be hard for the Tykes to close this deal, as Tottenham and Rangers have been linked with the talented youngster this month.

Midfielder signs for Birmingham

There was a completed deal today as well, with Birmingham City announcing the signing of Rekeem Harper.

The midfielder has joined on loan from West Brom for the remainder of the season.