Championship transfer round-up: Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff, Derby, Preston feature

It’s set to be another interesting weekend in the Championship, as clubs look to get off to positive starts in this year’s league campaign.

Huddersfield Town take on Nottingham Forest in their first match of game-week three on Friday evening, with both teams in need of an important three points.

Clubs are still busy trying to get deals in place though, as they look to make the necessary additions to their squad before the transfer window closes in October.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Championship clubs below.

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing move forward

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Cardiff City forward Callum Paterson according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are believed to be in talks with the Bluebirds over a permanent deal for the 25-year-old, who hasn’t played a single minute of their 2020/21 league campaign to date.

Nottingham Forest eye move for Aston Villa winger

Nottingham Forest are rivalling Greek giants Olympiacos to the potential signing of Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi according to Sportime’s Gerasimos Manolidis.

El Ghazi is yet to make an appearance for the Aston Villa first-team in the Premier League this season, and Sabri Lamouchi’s side are seemingly offering him an exit out of Villa Park before the summer transfer window closes in October.

Stoke City defender attracting European interest

Josh Tymon has emerged as a somewhat surprising transfer target for Italian side Brescia according to a report from Bresciaoggi.

The full-back has recently forced himself into the Stoke City first-team after a strong loan spell with Portuguese side Famalicão.

Watford eyeing move for Sheffield Wednesday defender

Watford are said to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa according to The Independent.

Iorfa only signed for the Owls in January 2019, but it appears as though his strong performances for Garry Monk’s side haven’t gone unnoticed.

Derby register interest in free-agent

Derby County are reportedly keen on signing former Reading defender Jordan Obita according to The Sun.

It is also claimed that they face stiff competition from both Watford and AFC Bournemouth to strike an agreement with the full-back, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

New club enter race to sign Brentford winger

Fulham have entered the race to sign Brentford talisman Said Benrahma according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

The Bees winger scored 17 goals and was on hand to provide ten assists for Thomas Frank’s side lsat season, although they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

Crystal Palace were believed to be the frontrunners to sign Benrahma, although the Cottagers are now believed to be keen on signing him.

Cardiff eyeing move for Premier League midfielder

Cardiff City have registered their interest in signing Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre.

Knockaert played his part for the Cottagers last season as they clinched promotion int the Premier League under the management of Scott Parker.

But his game time is likely to be limited this season, with competition for places fierce in the Fulham squad.

Preston name their price for Rangers transfer target

Rangers have reportedly made a bid of £2million for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson according to Football Insider.

But the same report claims that North End are looking for the Scottish giants to double their bid to £4million if they are to reach an agreement to sign Johnson.

Bournemouth keen on signing Manchester City defender

Bournemouth are reportedly leading Luton Town and Bristol City in the race to sign Manchester City youngster Joel Latibeaudiere according to a recent report from Football Insider.

The central defender spent last year’s campaign on loan with Dutch side FC Twente, and is attracting interest from the Championship trio before the summer transfer window closes.

Wycombe set to sign Everton youngster

Wycombe Wanderers are set to sign Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran according to the Liverpool Echo.

The youngster is entering the final year of his contract with the Premier League side, and the Toffees are seemingly keen to see how he copes on loan with the Chairboys before making a decision on his future at Goodison Park.