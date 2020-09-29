Championship transfer round-up: Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Preston, Norwich, Derby feature

It was another busy weekend in the Championship, with teams looking to start the season strongly in the second-tier.

Reading and Bristol City lead the way at the top of the table, whilst the likes of Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers struggle in the early stages of this year’s campaign.

There isn’t long for clubs to conduct their transfer business though, as they look to add players to their squads to challenge higher up the second-tier standings.

We take a look at the latest transfer round-up from the Championship from the last few days.

Bournemouth set to beat Reading to sign winger

Reading had been the favourites to sign Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme, with the midfielder spending a number of weeks on trial with the Berkshire-based club.

But Kris Temple has now revealed that Bournemouth are set to beat Reading in the race to sign Riquelme, with a deal potentially being announced in the near future.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on signing striker

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly registered their interest in signing Ross County forward Ross Stewart according to the Daily Record.

Stewart is also attracting interest from MK Dons, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town, with MK Dons submitting a bid for Stewart already.

Preston midfielder attracting European interest

According to Turkish newspaper Karadeniz Gazetesi (via Deepdale Digest), Trabzonspor are in talks to sign Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne.

Browne has been a regular for the Lilywhites, and it appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with a deal in the region of £3.2million being quoted.

Everton preparing bid for Norwich defender

Everton are reportedly preparing a major formal bid for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey according to Football Insider.

Godfrey was a rare bright spark for the Canaries last season, and has also been attracting interest from Fulham earlier in the transfer window.

Derby County closing in on deal for striker

Derby County are edging closer to signing Darmstadt forward Serdar Dursun according to Turkish newspaper Sabah.

Dursun scored 19 goals in 36 appearances for the German club last season, and could be heading to Derby in the near future, with Phillip Cocu looking to add depth to his attacking options after a poor start to this year’s campaign.

Championship clubs eyeing move for Liverpool player

A number of Championship clubs have registered their interest in signing Liverpool youngster Liam Miller on loan according to Football Insider.

QPR, Blackburn, Millwall, Stoke City, Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers are some of the clubs that are claimed to be interested in a deal to sign the forward, who has impressed with the club’s Under-23s side in recent months.

Manchester United keen on Watford forward

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Watford forward Ismaila Sarr according to The Telegraph.

Sarr has previously been attracting transfer interest from both Liverpool and Aston Villa, and it seems as though his days at Vicarage Road could be numbered heading towards the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Swansea among clubs eyeing move for League One striker

Swansea City are rivalling Reading to the potential signing of AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott according to The Mirror.

Pigott is entering the final year of his contract with the League One club, and it seems unlikely that he’ll remain with AFC Wimbledon if he can continue to impress in front of goal in the third-tier.

Celtic eyeing move for Bristol City midfielder

Celtic are preparing to make their move for Bristol City midfielder Niclas Eliasson according to the Scottish Sun.

But any potential move for Eliasson is dependent on whether they are to fail in their third bid for Charlton’s Alfie Doughty.