Championship transfer round-up: Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford, Watford, QPR, Barnsley all feature

It’s been another interesting few days in the Championship in terms of transfers, with clubs looking to add to their squad before the new league campaign gets under way.

We’ve already seen clubs lose key players to Premier League teams, with Ollie Watkins being the latest player to complete a move to the top-flight, with the forward signing for Aston Villa.

Clubs are still keen to get new faces in the door, with others being linked with moves away before the summer transfer window closes in October.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours in the Championship.

Bournemouth set sights on Charlton goalkeeper

Bournemouth are reportedly keen on signing Charlton Atheltic’s Dillon Phillips ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season.

Phillips was impressive in last year’s campaign with the Addicks, but his efforts were unable to stop Lee Bowyer’s side from being relegated into League One.

The Cherries will be eager to win promotion straight back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

Stoke complete deal to sign Jacob Brown

Stoke City confirmed the signing of Jacob Brown on Wednesday afternoon for an undisclosed fee.

Brown played his part for the Tykes last season, as they retained their status as a Championship club on the final day of the season last term.

Swansea winger set for move to France

Bersant Celina is set to move to French side Dijon for a fee believed to be in the region of £3million according to the Daily Mail.

The winger struggled for consistent game time last season with the Swans, and the club are keen to trim the wage bill to comply with financial restrictions ahead of the new league campaign.

Celtic working on deal for QPR midfielder

It seems as though Bright Osayi-Samuel is a player that is going to attract a significant amount of interest heading towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Celtic have joined Rangers on working on a deal to sign the QPR winger on a pre-contract deal according to Football Insider.

Championship clubs want Manchester United youngster

Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town are keen on a move to sign Manchester United’s Joe Garner according to the Manchester Evening News.

Garner has featured on occasions for the Red Devils first-team, but the club are reportedly keen to find him regular game time ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on West Brom forward

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing West Brom forward Kenneth Zohore according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Zohore struggled for consistent game time with the Baggies last term as they won promotion into the Premier League under the management of Slaven Bilic.

Therefore, it seems likely that he could depart in the near future, and the Owls are seemingly keen to sign him as Steven Fletcher’s replacement this term.

Watford midfielder linked with Italian move

Watford will be preparing for life back in the Championship this season, after they were relegated from the Premier League.

For that to happen, it’s likely that the Hornets will be looking to trim the wage bill in the near future.

Roberto Pereyra has been linked with a £12million move to AS Roma according to Il Messaggero, with the Championship side reportedly keen to cash-in on the midfielder.

Brentford join Brighton in transfer chase

Brentford have joined Brighton and Hove Albion in the race to sign Christian Joel according to Spanish media outlet Grada 3.

The Bees are keen to add to their squad in the near future, as they look to go one better than last season, after they were beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

Luton and Wycombe open talks with former Birmingham City man

According to Football Insider, Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers are both in talks with midfielder Jacques Maghoma.

The winger has been a free-agent since the summer of 2020, when his contract with Birmingham City reached a conclusion.

It remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature ahead of the new Championship season though.

QPR register interest in Rangers midfielder

TEAMtalk have reported that QPR are working on a deal to sign Rangers midfielder Jordan Jones.

Jones hasn’t been a regular in Steven Gerrard’s side, and could well be tempted by a move to the Championship to a QPR side that will be eager to build on some strong performances in last year’s league campaign.

Huddersfield Town forward departs

Huddersfield Town have announced that Steve Mounié has left the club to sign for Stade Brestois 29.

Mounié made 95 appearances for the club, and chipped in with 19 goals, since signing for the club in the summer of 2017.