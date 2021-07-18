Championship transfer round-up: Sheffield United, Fulham, West Brom and Birmingham all feature

With the 2021/22 season moving ever closer, things are starting to step up a gear in the Championship summer transfer window.

Clubs across the division are no doubt looking to plenty of their business done quickly, as they aim to get their squads ready for the new campaign, with a view to competing for promotion, the play-offs, or to avoid relegation.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest transfer stories to have emerged from around the Championship over the course of the past few days.

Sheffield United chase Liverpool defender

Sheffield United are one of the few Championship clubs yet to make a signing this summer, but it seems they are keen to change that with Liverpool’s Ben Davies.

The centre back has yet to make an appearance for the Merseyside club since joining from Preston as injury cover back in Janaury.

Now, reports from The Sun claim that Liverpool are willing to let Davies leave Anfield this summer, with the Blades said to be keen on a loan deal for the 25-year-old.

Baggies battle Blades for Hourihane

West Brom have already beaten Sheffield United to the loan singing of Brighton centre back Matt Clarke this summer, and it seems the two are set to do battle in the market once again.

According to reports from The Athletic, the two relegated clubs from last season are both interested in a move for Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane.

It is suggested that those two sides are among a small few in the division who would be able to afford the Republic of Ireland international, who spent the second-half of last season on loan in the second-tier with play-off finalists Swansea City.

Fulham midfielder eyes exit

One Fulham player who it seems could be on the move again this summer, is Jean Michael Seri.

The midfielder struggled for game time last season, spending the second half of it on loan in France with Bordeaux, having spent Fulham’s 2019/20 Championship promotion winning campaign on loan with Galatasaray.

Now, reports from GS Gazete have claimed that Seri is keen to return to Galatasaray again this summer, with the midfielder said to be excited about potentially working with manager Fatih Terim again.

Watford to offer Gray to Blackburn in Armstrong deal

Having scored 29 goals in all competitions for Blackburn last season, Adam Armstrong is a man in demand this summer, with newly promoted Watford the latest club to enter the race for the striker.

According to reports from The Sun, the Hornets are set to offer Blackburn a deal that involves striker Andre Gray moving to Rovers from Watford, along with a cash fee, to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

Blackburn however, are said to prefer a simple cash payment for Armstrong, who they apparently still value at £25million.

Stoke knocked back with Kuchta bid

Stoke are one club who are seemingly keen to add a goalscorer to their ranks this summer, with Slavia Prague’s Jan Kuchta apparently a target.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals in 44 games in all competitions last season, and reports from Czech outlet iSport say the Potters have had a loan to buy bid rejected, but that the Championship club could return with an improved offer for the striker.

Birmingham chase departed Fulham man

With Neil Etheridge now recovering from Covid-19 and Andres Prieto seeing his contract terminated by mutual consent, Birmingham now find themselves in need of a goalkeeper.

That has seen the club linked with Marcus Bettinelli, with The Sun (18/07, p61) claiming that Birmingham are keen on the after talks between the player and Nottingham Forest broke down.

Bettinelli is currently a free agent following the expiry of his Fulham contract at the end of last season, having spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Middlesbrough.

Peterborough man set for Crystal Palace move

Despite making just a single senior appearance for Peterborough last season, it already seems as though Alder Nascimento is set to make the step up to the Premier League.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing the of the exciting 16-year-old attacker, who is seemingly set for a big future.

That is despite the fact that a number of other Premier League clubs, including Leeds, were also said to be interested in the teenager.

Bournemouth set for goalkeeper turnover with Everton, Newcastle deals lined up

It looks set to be a case of one in, one out in the goalkeeping department at Bournemouth.

Asmir Begovic is reportedly set to join Everton, while it is seemingly hoped that Freddie Woodman will arrive from Newcastle to replace the Bosnian at The Vitality Stadium.

It was reported earlier this week that Bournemouth and Newcastle had agreed a loan deal for Woodman, only for that to be held up by an injury to Magpies Martin Dubravka. But with Dubravka’s injury seemingly not as bad as feared, The Chronicle have now reported that Bournemouth are looking to revive that deal for Woodman.

Blackpool complete Keogh signing

One player who has secured himself a new club for the coming campaign in the past few days, is Richard Keogh.

The centre back had been a free agent after leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season after just a few months with the club, but has now signed a one-year deal with newly promoted Championship side Blackpool, who have the option of extending his deal by a further 12 months.

Nottingham Forest eye loan-to-buy striker agreement

Nottingham Forest are another side who could do with a striker this summer, having struggled in front of goal at times last season.

That has seen the club linked with Dinamo Zagreb’s Sandro Kulenovic, with reports from Croatia claiming that Forest have offered around €3million for the 21-year-old.

However, The Athletic’s Paul Taylor has now suggested that a loan to buy move could also be an option for the Croatian youth international, who scored seven goals in 29 league goals on loan at Rijeka last season.