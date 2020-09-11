Championship transfer round-up: Rotherham, Watford, Blackburn, Luton, Middlesbrough all feature

The first day of the Championship season has finally arrived, with Watford set to take on Middlesbrough in the first match of the 2020/21 league campaign at Vicarage Road.

We’ve seen a number of clubs active in the summer transfer window though, as they look to make the necessary additions to their squads ahead of this year’s campaign in the second-tier.

The transfer window isn’t due to close until October though, which means that it’ll be likely we’ll see clubs conducting their business right up until Deadline Day.

We take a look at the latest transfer news in the Championship as we head into a busy weekend of action.

Preston midfielder attracting interest from Scottish giants

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side have reportedly made a bid in the region of £2million for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson.

Johnson was hugely impressive in last year’s league campaign with North End, having chipped in with 12 goals and eight assists in his 34 appearances for Alex Neil’s side.

Watford winger linked with move to Italy

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has revealed that Italian side Napoli are interested in signing Gerard Deulofeu.

The winger caught the eye with a number of strong performances last term in the Premier League, but was unable to stop the Hornets from being relegated into the Championship.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he is involved in their first league match of the season against Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough man departs

Goalkeeper Tomas Mejias has left the club to join FC Dinamo București on loan for the 2020/21 league campaign.

The shot-stopper has been with Boro since 2014, but with the recent arrival of Marcus Bettinelli, Mejias would have been pushed further down the pecking order.

Luton eyeing move for Leicester City midfielder

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed that Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury Hall is amongst their transfer targets ahead of the new Championship season.

The midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for the Foxes, and the Hatters are seemingly keen on a deal to land his signature before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Rotherham keeping tabs on Newcastle man

Rotherham United will be hoping to add to their squad as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The Millers are reportedly still keen on signing Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser on a permanent deal, with the Magpies man having caught the eye with a number of impressive showings whilst on loan with Rotherham last season in their promotion-winning season.

Raya willing to force move to Arsenal through

Arsenal had previously been interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya ahead of the new season.

Spanish media outlet Sport have revealed that Raya is willing to hand in a transfer request to force through a move to the Gunners.

Blackburn reject approaches for midfielder

Blackburn have turned down two loan bids from League One clubs for midfielder John Buckley.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that the bids were turned down, and that he could be involved in their first-team on a more regular basis this term.

Bournemouth man attracting interest from European interest

Harry Arter has emerged as a surprise transfer target for a number of Turkish clubs according to The Sun.

Besiktas, Ankaragucu and Denizlispor are reportedly keen on signing the Bournemouth midfielder, who spent last year’s league campaign on loan with Fulham as they clinched promotion into the Premier League.

West Brom in advanced talks to sign EFL forward

West Brom are reportedly in talks to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney according to Football Insider.

The Baggies will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they clinched promotion into the top-flight last term, and have seemingly targeted Deeney as the player they want to lead the line for Slaven Bilic’s side this season.

Middlesbrough pull out of deal for striker

Middlesbrough have pulled out of a deal to sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo according to Football Insider.

It is reported that Boro had concerns over Sanogo’s fitness, with the forward currently being a free-agent since leaving French side Toulouse in the summer.