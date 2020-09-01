Championship transfer round-up: QPR, Watford, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday all feature

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead in the transfer window, as Championship clubs look to make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of the new league campaign.

The 2020/21 season is set to get under way on Friday 11th September, when Watford take on Middlesbrough in the season opener at Vicarage Road.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours that are circulating with under two weeks until the new season starts.

Dickie set for QPR switch

Dickie has seemingly caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for League One side Oxford United, with QPR making moves to land his signature.

West London Sport have revealed that Dickie has agreed a four-year deal with Mark Warburton’s side, with it seeming as though it’s only a matter of time before the deal is confirmed.

New club enters the race to sign Doucoure

The Watford midfielder has been attracting interest from Everton, but the Evening Standard have revealed that French side AS Monaco have registered their interest.

The Hornets are believed to be asking for a fee in the region of £20million for Doucoure, and neither side is yet to match that hefty valuation for the midfielder yet.

Wilson swap deal?

AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is being linked with a move to both Newcastle United and Aston Villa, with the Magpies preparing a swap deal offer for the forward.

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has stated that Newcastle are trying to include a deal that includes Matt Ritchie heading back to Bournemouth, with Wilson coming the other way.

Newcastle & Villa both in talks with Bournemouth over striker Callum Wilson. Newcastle trying to structure a deal that would include winger Matt Ritchie going in the other direction. Aston Villa also trying to buy Wilson, but their deal would not involve a player-swap #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 1, 2020

Leeds United forward linked with EFL move

Leeds’ Tyler Roberts has emerged as a potential transfer target for Derby County ahead of the new league campaign according to The Times.

Roberts is likely to have been pushed even further down the pecking order in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans, with Rodrigo recently signing for the Whites.

Derby are keen to get an agreement in place to land Roberts’ signature, although it remains to be seen if Leeds are willing to move him on anytime soon.

Middlesbrough chase defender deal

Middlesbrough have reportedly made an approach to sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre.

Gibson previously played for Middlesbrough earlier in his career, and Boro are clearly keen to bring him back to the club in the future, with the centre-back struggling for consistent game time in the Premier League.

West Brom stall on move for Championship defender

West Brom have previously been interested in signing Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre according to a report from the Daily Mail.

But it is claimed by the Express and Star that the Baggies have cooled their interest in the defender, as they mull over other transfer targets.

Windass set for Sheffield Wednesday move

Josh Windass is edging closer to signing for Sheffield Wednesday permanently (according to the Yorkshire Post), after catching the eye whilst on loan with the club last season.

The midfielder is currently on the books with Wigan Athletic, but the Latics are likely to cash-in on him due to their current financial difficulties.

Cash set for Premier League move

Forest are set to lose Matty Cash, with The Independent revealing that the right-back is set for a move to Aston Villa for a fee that could reach £15million.

The full-back was hugely impressive last season for the Reds, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Reds reinvest those funds into other areas of their squad before the transfer window closes.

Sheffield United weighing up move for forward

Reading’s Yakou Meite has been linked with a move to Sheffield United ahead of the new league season according to Football Insider.

Meite scored 17 goals in 45 appearances for the Royals last season, but the Berkshire-based club are believed to be wanting to keep the Ivorian at the club for the foreseeable future.

Arsenal want Brentford pair

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing both David Raya and Said Benrahma according to 90min.

Both players played a starring role as Brentford reached the Championship play-off final last term, where they were beaten by Fulham at Wembley.

Liverpool lining up multi-million pound bid for Watford player

The Sun have claimed that Liverpool are willing to match Watford’s £40million valuation of Ismaila Sarr.

The winger was a rare bright spark in a disappointing season for the Hornets last season, as they were relegated into the Championship.