Championship transfer round-up: QPR signing imminent, Nottingham Forest exit, Birmingham want striker

The January transfer window is in full swing and there’s plenty to talk about in the Sky Bet Championship at the moment.

Here, then, are some of the biggest stories and rumours doing the rounds at the moment concerning all-things second tier:

QPR in for Jordy de Wijs

We start with QPR, who have already been busy this window.

Charlie Austin has arrived to add some attacking prowess to their final third and Mark Warburton is now planning defensive reinforcement.

As quoted by West London Sport, he revealed Jordy de Wijs is set to join on loan from Hull City, whilst Conor Masterson could leave on loan. Meanwhile, Dom Howson has said the Hoops are yet to make an offer for Jordan Rhodes at Sheffield Wednesday.

Stoke reportedly win race for Alfie Doughty

Elsewhere, it’s being reported that Stoke City have won the race for Alfie Doughty, beating QPR in fact, as well as Bournemouth.

The Potters, according to Football Insider, have agreed personal terms with the Charlton man, though Lee Bowyer has revealed that whoever takes him this month will agree to loan him back for the rest of the campaign.

Jake Taylor makes for City Ground exit

In terms of another exit, Jake Taylor is on the way out of the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have agreed to let the 22-year-old leave on a permanent deal this month, with Port Vale his destination.

He has impressed during loan spells with the Valiants in the past and will be eager to kick on career-wise now with the League Two club.

Josh King on the move? Maybe not

Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth attacker Josh King is once again a hot transfer window topic but his destination, if he moves this month, remains unclear.

West Ham United, as per Alex Crook, are set to wait until the summer when he is a free agent instead of paying up now, whilst it is thought that the forward has little interest in a move to West Brom at this time.

Perhaps, then, he’ll end up staying with the Cherries.

Olise on Villa radar

Staying put, meanwhile, is what Reading will want from Michael Olise with the talented teenager drawing the overtures of in-form Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Olise has been one of the Royals’ most impressive performers this season and, according to the Mirror, both he and David Brooks of Bournemouth are on Dean Smith’s shopping list.

Birmingham City’s Wickham interest

Across the Second City, Birmingham are also looking at attacking reinforcements but in the shape of an out and out striker; namely, Connor Wickham.

Alan Nixon is reporting that the Blues are interested in bringing the big striker to St Andrew’s as they look to climb the Championship table.

Rangers ready to jump on Johnson

And, finally, Scottish giants Rangers remain interested in Daniel Johnson – according to Football Insider.

The Preston man is yet to sign a new deal at Deepdale and has just six months left on his current contract, meaning the Gers can enter pre-contract negotiations right now.

The report claims the Gers are willing to do that and get him on a free, rather than spend money to get him a few months early.