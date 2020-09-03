Championship transfer round-up: QPR, Bournemouth, Derby, Bristol City, Middlesbrough all feature

It’s been another busy week of transfer rumours circulating in the Championship, as the new season edges closer to getting under way.

Watford take on Middlesbrough in the season opener on Friday 11th September, in what is the Hornets’ first match back in the second-tier, after they were relegated from the Premier League last term.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours from the Championship this week, with a number of players being linked in and out of their respective clubs.

Tyler Roberts/Derby County latest

According to The Times, Roberts had emerged as a potential transfer target for Derby County, as the Rams looked to add a striker to their squad.

But the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has revealed that any move is unlikely, with the Welshman having made a good impression during pre-season with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Bristol City eyeing move for free-agent

Bristol City have reportedly interested their interest in signing striker Chris Martin ahead of the new season.

The Scotsman is without a club at this moment in time, having left Derby County at the end of the 2019/20 league campaign.

Reading register interest in Chelsea youngster

Reading are said to have opened talks with Chelsea over a potential loan deal for Ian Maatsen according to Football Insider.

The defender can operate at both left-back and centre-back, and the Blues are seemingly keen to find the youngster regular game time in senior football to further his development.

Middlesbrough plotting transfer move for West Brom forward

Middlesbrough are reportedly lining up a move for West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore according to TEAMtalk.

The Baggies forward struggled for consistent game time in Slaven Bilic’s side last season, as they clinched promotion into the Premier League.

West Ham United eyeing move for Brentford star

West Ham are said to be interested in signing Brentford winger Said Benrahma, although it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll match the Bees’ valuation of the player.

Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has reported that the Hammers are targeting a move for the Algerian forward, with David Moyes’ side looking to cash-in on Grady Diangana.

Watford targeting Swansea midfielder

Grimes has emerged as a potential transfer target for Watford according to a report from BBC Sport.

The Hornets will be preparing for life back in the Championship, and the Swansea midfielder is being targeted ahead of the new league campaign.

QPR set sights on former Spurs midfielder

QPR are keeping tabs on Tom Carroll, with the midfielder currently a free-agent ahead of the new Championship season.

The Hoops have recently added Rob Dickie to their squad, with the central defender featuring in a friendly alongside Carroll.

Lewis attracting Premier League interest

Leicester City and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Norwich City full-back Jamal Lewis according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Norwich rejected a bid of £10million from Liverpool for Lewis, with the Canaries believed to be looking for a fee in the region of £20million.

West Brom see bid for striker rejected

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant has emerged as a potential transfer target for West Brom, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Telegraph have revealed that the Baggies have seen their first offer for the Terriers forward rejected by Carlos Corberan’s side.

Wilson on the move?

AFC Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson is attracting interest from both Newcastle United and Aston Villa, although the Magpies are believed to be in pole position to land his signature according to Football Insider.

The could be a potential swap deal on the cards in this one as well, with Matt Ritchie returning to his former club.