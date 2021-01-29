Championship transfer round-up: Nott’m Forest player’s future uncertain, Birmingham submit striker bid, Bristol City chase Aston Villa man

The transfer window closes on Monday afternoon, and there will be plenty of Championship sides up and down the country looking to get deals over the line.

Here, we take a look at Friday’s transfer round-up…

Harry Arter

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen to offload Harry Arter before Monday’s deadline, as per Football Insider.

The 31-year-old arrived on a three-year deal from Bournemouth in September, but has made only 15 appearances for the Reds and has struggled with injury.

According to Football Insider, Arter has been told to find a new club by Forest.

Football League World understands a loan move was on the cards for Arter, but a deal failed to materialise due to salary reasons.

Sam Cosgrove

Sam Cosgrove is set to undergo a medical at Birmingham City after Aberdeen accepted a bid of £2million for the striker.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports has reported that Cosgrove is set for a medical at St. Andrew’s, ahead of a move to the West Midlands club.

Kevin Nisbet

Blues are also said to have tabled another £2million bid for another SPFL striker, this time, Kevin Nisbet.

Nisbet has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Hibernian this season, after joining from Dunfermline in the summer.

The Scottish Sun claim that Birmingham have tabled a £2million bid for the striker, who could be set to join Cosgrove in the West Midlands.

Ryan Porteous

Millwall have submitted a bid in the excess of £1million for another Hibernian player, Ryan Porteous, as per the Scottish Sun.

Porteous has caught the eye this season, and has been a regular for Jack Ross’ side in the Scottish Premiership.

The 21-year-old has now become the subject of a £1million bid from Millwall, as Gary Rowett looks to lure the centre-half to the Den.

Henri Lansbury

According to Football Insider, Bristol City have reached an agreement to sign Henri Lansbury on loan.

Lansbury is out of contract at the end of the season, and looks set to leave having failed to make a single matchday squad in the Premier League this term.

Nick Mashiter claims that Reading, Watford and Stoke were in for Lansbury, but Football Insider are reporting that the Robins have agreed to bring Lansbury in on loan.

Keinan Davis

Mashiter has revealed that Davis is likely to remain at Villa Park, though, amid interest from a host of Championship sides.

Bristol City were said to be keen on luring the striker to Ashton Gate, with Stoke City and Swansea also said to be keen.

But due to a lack of depth up top, Davis looks set to remain as back-up to Ollie Watkins, with Wesley out injured.

Aaron Long

Reading and Liverpool are interested in signing New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long, according to ESPN.

Long has been a key player for the Bulls in recent years, and he won the MLS Defender of the Year award in 2018.

The 28-year-old is now attracting interest from the Premier League champions, with Reading also showing an interest on loan.