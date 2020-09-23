Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, Swansea, Reading, Watford, Norwich feature

It’s been another busy few days in the Championship, with clubs trying to add to their squads before the transfer window closes in October.

Reading currently lead the way in the second-tier, with Veljko Paunović’s side starting the season strongly in the early stages.

At the bottom of the table, Nottingham Forest and Derby County are struggling in the second-tier, with Sheffield Wednesday making swift progress in their efforts to make it into positive points.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours in the Championship below.

Ismaila Sarr/Liverpool update

It had previously been claimed by France Football that Liverpool had a bid in the region of £36million accepted by Watford for Ismaila Sarr.

But it has since been revealed by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook that Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to make a formal bid for Sarr’s services heading towards the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona end pursuit in Norwich City defender

Norwich City defender Max Aarons had been attracting interest from Spanish giants Barcelona according to Sky Sports News.

But 90min have claimed that Barcelona are set to sign Ajax full-back Sergino Dest instead, which will bring their pursuit of Aarons to an end.

Nottingham Forest set to sign APOEL man

Nottingham Forest are set to sign APOEL defender Nicholas Ioannou for a fee in the region of £500,000 according to journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.

The defender has caught the eye with some impressive showings for the Cypriot club, and will be eager to make an instant impact at the City Ground with Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Swansea City eyeing move for Premier League winger

The Swans are keen on signing Brighton and Hove Albion winger Viktor Gyökeres on loan for the 2020/21 season according to Wales Online.

The 22-year-old scored in Brighton’s EFL Cup win over Portsmouth earlier this season, but is likely to find first-team opportunities hard to come by with the senior side this term.

Reading defender set for loan move

Reading are reportedly willing to listen to loan offers for defender Tom McIntyre according to the Reading Chronicle.

McIntyre featured for the club’s first-team last season, but with the recent arrival of Lewis Gibson on loan from Everton, McIntyre is likely to see his game time limited.

West Brom eyeing move for Swansea forward

The Baggies are believed to be keen on signing Swansea City forward Andre Ayew according to Ghanasoccernet.

Slaven Bilic will be looking to add a striker to his squad before the transfer window closes, with the Baggies outlining Ayew as a potential target.

Spanish club in talks to sign Watford midfielder

Valenica are in advanced talks to sign Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that any potential deal would be a loan-to-buy deal, that would be in the region of £7million.

Stoke City winger wanted by Celtic

Stoke City winger James McClean has recently been linked with a move to Neil Lennon’s Celtic according to StokeonTrentLive.

But Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has spoken out on the winger’s rumoured departure by claiming that it’s highly unlikely that any agreement will be reached.

Nottingham Forest sign defender

Nottingham Forest have signed defender Scott McKenna from Scottish side Aberdeen.

The Reds are wasting no time in adding to their squad, as Sabri Lamouchi’s side target promotion into the Premier League, after missing out on a top-six finish last term in the second-tier.