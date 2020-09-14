Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea, Reading feature

The new Championship season got under way at the weekend, with some surprise results being produced, with Reading and QPR being the early pace-setters.

But with the summer transfer window still open, clubs will be looking to add to their squads, as they look to strengthen in the required areas.

We take a look at the latest rumours circulating involving Championship clubs in the last few days.

Reading closing in on deal for midfielder

Reading are close to signing Benfica midfielder Alfa Semedo on loan for the 2020/21 season according to journalist Courtney Friday.

Semedo spent last year’s campaign on loan with Championship side Nottingham Forest, but is seemingly heading to the Madejski Stadium in the near future.

Forest set their price for Worrall

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has previously been attracting interest from Burnley.

Forest have reportedly set their asking price at £12million though according to the Daily Mail, which is likely to see Burnley’s interest in him quieten down.

Bournemouth bid rejected for defender

Bournemouth have seen a bid of £3million rejected for Preston North End defender Ben Davies.

The Cherries are seemingly keen to add to their squad in the near future, with Davies’ performances for the Lilywhites clearly catching the eye.

Sheffield Wednesday hit stumbling block in Zohore deal

The Owls have previously been interested in a deal to sign Zohore from West Brom, with his game time likely to be limited after they won promotion into the Premier League.

But Alan Nixon has revealed that the forward’s wage demands are proving to be a stumbling block to any potential agreement between both parties.

Blackburn set to make second offer for Middlesbrough man

Journalist Alan Nixon has previously revealed that Blackburn were set to make an offer of £200,000 for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

But Lancashire Telegraph have reported that the bid has been rejected by Boro, although Tony Mowbray’s side are expected to make a second bid for Pears.

Brentford winger set for Premier League move

Brentford winger Said Benrahma is set for a move to Crystal Palace according to The Sun.

Benrahma caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Bees last term, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Fulham in the play-off final.

Swansea City man set for loan move

Swansea City winger Joe Asoro is set to sign for Italian side Genoa on a season-long loan deal according to BBC Sport.

The Swans man is unlikely to get regular minutes under his belt this term with Steve Cooper’s side, and the club are clearly keen to find him regular game time ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Huddersfield rivalling Rotherham to signing of midfielder

According to Football Insider, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are locked in battle to sign Anthony Pilkington.

Pilkington is currently a free-agent after leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last year’s league campaign, and will be hoping he can find a new club this season.

Swansea edge ahead of Derby in race to sign winger

Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has revealed that Swansea City are now ahead of Derby County in the race to sign AS Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir.

Any potential deal would be worth £2.3million, but the Swans are keen on a loan deal that would turn permanent in the future.

Rangers eyeing move for Preston midfielder

Scottish giants Rangers are reportedly keen on signing Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson according to Football Insider.

He was Preston’s top goalscorer last season with 12 goals, and it appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed.